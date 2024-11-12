Explore Costa Rican Rainforests Like Never Before At The Country's First-Ever Tree-Climbing Park

It's no wonder that Costa Rica is a top destination for travelers, as it's well-known for its breathtaking landscapes, diversity of flora and fauna, and ecotourism initiatives. Whether you want to watch sea turtles giving birth or take a tour by river cruise, you're guaranteed an unforgettable vacation when you book a trip to Costa Rica.

Breathtaking Monteverde (which means "green mountain" in Spanish), located in the northwest, is no exception to Costa Rica's well-earned reputation as an eco-tourism destination — and now you can add a side of adventure to your trip with the Arboreal Tree Climbing Tour, the first tree-climbing park in the country. Access the tree-climbing park with a three-hour Viator experience that allows you to explore "the cloud forest in an intimate yet challenging way," where you can get closer to nature than a simple trek would allow. You will have trained professionals ensuring your safety, expertly belaying you as you climb up into the canopy — and your efforts will be rewarded with a spectacular aerial view of the forest from up to 65 feet above the ground.

Worried about harming the trees as you climb? The eight evergreens that are a part of this experience have footholds secured in place with straps that do not cause any damage to the bark. So you can rest assured that your delight does not come at the expense of the environment. Viator offers round-trip transportation from hotels in Monteverde, along with a guide during your experience, which can be booked for morning and afternoon time slots. The trip will be approximately three hours, including transport, and costs about $80 for two people as of the time of writing. Attendees are expected to have a moderate level of fitness and to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes.