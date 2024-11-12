Explore Costa Rican Rainforests Like Never Before At The Country's First-Ever Tree-Climbing Park
It's no wonder that Costa Rica is a top destination for travelers, as it's well-known for its breathtaking landscapes, diversity of flora and fauna, and ecotourism initiatives. Whether you want to watch sea turtles giving birth or take a tour by river cruise, you're guaranteed an unforgettable vacation when you book a trip to Costa Rica.
Breathtaking Monteverde (which means "green mountain" in Spanish), located in the northwest, is no exception to Costa Rica's well-earned reputation as an eco-tourism destination — and now you can add a side of adventure to your trip with the Arboreal Tree Climbing Tour, the first tree-climbing park in the country. Access the tree-climbing park with a three-hour Viator experience that allows you to explore "the cloud forest in an intimate yet challenging way," where you can get closer to nature than a simple trek would allow. You will have trained professionals ensuring your safety, expertly belaying you as you climb up into the canopy — and your efforts will be rewarded with a spectacular aerial view of the forest from up to 65 feet above the ground.
Worried about harming the trees as you climb? The eight evergreens that are a part of this experience have footholds secured in place with straps that do not cause any damage to the bark. So you can rest assured that your delight does not come at the expense of the environment. Viator offers round-trip transportation from hotels in Monteverde, along with a guide during your experience, which can be booked for morning and afternoon time slots. The trip will be approximately three hours, including transport, and costs about $80 for two people as of the time of writing. Attendees are expected to have a moderate level of fitness and to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes.
Explore Monteverde and beyond
If you're planning on spending some time in Monteverde beyond your tree-climbing experience (and who wouldn't want to?), there is no shortage of activities for you to fill your days. Go on a night trek through the Curi Cancha Reserve for a different view of the cloud forest, and keep your eyes and ears peeled for unique critters like the Hoffman's two-toed sloth (note: the slow-moving, rainforest-dwelling sloths of Costa Rica are actually harder to spot than you'd think). Visit the exquisite hummingbird and butterfly gardens of Selvatura Adventure Park to see these beautiful creatures up close. Tour the Cafe de Monteverde, a family-owned coffee plantation, where you can learn more about sustainable farming practices and how your morning joe gets from bean to cup.
The best time to visit Monteverde is during Costa Rica's dry season (December to April), as there is less rainfall. Keep in mind, though, that it is unlikely to be completely dry on your trip. It is recommended to stay in Santa Elena, a small town just a few kilometers from the entrance of the Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Reserve, where you can find accommodations at every price point and enjoy a variety of dining options.
If you've had enough of the forest and are ready to hit the beach, you're not too far from the coast. In fact, the Gulf of Papagayo coastline is only a couple of hours away, so if you head there, make sure to spend some time at this secret beach that locals love.