The Secret Beach Costa Rican Locals Love With Crystal-Clear Waters And Laidback Vibes

Costa Rica's Gulf of Papagayo coastline is one of the country's most beautiful and popular destinations, where lush jungle fringes wide, sandy ribbons of beach. For an unforgettable Costa Rica vacation, visit Playa Panama, a mile-long public beach on Culebra Bay that's beloved by locals and visitors alike for its shallow and calm waves, spacious shoreline, and low-key resorts and restaurants tucked into the treetops. Often bypassed for the busier shores of Playa Hermosa and Playas del Coco, Playa Panama still retains a tranquil pura vida ethos. Here, the translucent waters are perfect for swimming, sailing, snorkeling, and fishing, and the sandy expanse promises long walks and lounging on sun beds.

And while it may feel secluded and private, Playa Panama is just a 25-minute drive from the international airport in Liberia, so it is easy to access.The sandy coastline is also home to a selection of luxurious but relaxed resorts, including the all-inclusive CC Beachfront and chic El Mangroove, where you can wake up to a view of Playa Panama's idyllic coast. While the best time to visit is December to April, which is the dry season, it is also the busiest and most expensive. May through October may see more rain on average, but this region of Costa Rica is generally drier, so these months are more affordable and less crowded with tourists.