The Secret Beach Costa Rican Locals Love With Crystal-Clear Waters And Laidback Vibes
Costa Rica's Gulf of Papagayo coastline is one of the country's most beautiful and popular destinations, where lush jungle fringes wide, sandy ribbons of beach. For an unforgettable Costa Rica vacation, visit Playa Panama, a mile-long public beach on Culebra Bay that's beloved by locals and visitors alike for its shallow and calm waves, spacious shoreline, and low-key resorts and restaurants tucked into the treetops. Often bypassed for the busier shores of Playa Hermosa and Playas del Coco, Playa Panama still retains a tranquil pura vida ethos. Here, the translucent waters are perfect for swimming, sailing, snorkeling, and fishing, and the sandy expanse promises long walks and lounging on sun beds.
And while it may feel secluded and private, Playa Panama is just a 25-minute drive from the international airport in Liberia, so it is easy to access.The sandy coastline is also home to a selection of luxurious but relaxed resorts, including the all-inclusive CC Beachfront and chic El Mangroove, where you can wake up to a view of Playa Panama's idyllic coast. While the best time to visit is December to April, which is the dry season, it is also the busiest and most expensive. May through October may see more rain on average, but this region of Costa Rica is generally drier, so these months are more affordable and less crowded with tourists.
What to do at Playa Panama
While the land of pura vida is the perfect place to unplug, according to Rick Steves, the country is also brimming with a wide range of thrilling outdoor adventures. Costa Rica is known for its surf culture, but Culebra Bay is too protected for huge swells. Playa Panama is an idyllic beach to wile away hours lounging in the sand or swimming in the peaceful waters. However, the calm, clear waters still promise a clutch of active pursuits.
Sanctuary Sailing Adventures is based on Playa Panama and offers both fishing and sailing charters. Half-day sailing charters operate in the morning and at sunset and include breakfast or lunch, drinks, and snorkeling for $80 per person, while half-day sport fishing charters are $450 for four people minimum. "Sanctuary Sailing is a 5-star experience!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer, adding, "Gourmet food, stunning views, and an all-around incredible adventure." Water and Land Adventures, which is also based in Playa Panama, can arrange horseback riding, ATV tours, jet skiing, and snorkeling from the beach, as well as guided excursions to further flung Costa Rica destinations, such as a rainforest expedition to see sloths or a hike to the famed Rio Celeste waterfall.
Where to stay on Playa Panama
If you want to stay directly on Playa Panama, there are a number of excellent resorts cocooned just a few steps from the shoreline. The top-rated pick is the CC Beach Front Papagayo, an all-inclusive resort that offers 50 breezy rooms and suites, multiple bars and restaurants, two resort-style swimming pools, and a spa in a lush forest setting. "This is wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the best that Costa Rica has to offer," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Highly recommend this small clean relaxing resort right on the Playa Panama Beach." Rooms here start at $268 per night.
Next door is El Mangroove, Autograph Collection, a chic boutique property with panoramic Playa Panama views. The spacious all-suite retreat caters to both couples and families with multiple pools (including an adults-only pool) and family-friendly activities. The hotel can organize many adventures directly on Playa Panama, from snorkeling and stand up paddling to whale-watching tours in season. With three excellent restaurants and a pampering spa, El Mangroove is a luxurious hideaway to return to after a day of beach exploration. Rates here start at $401 per night.