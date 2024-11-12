5 Of Hawaii's Best Hotels Featured In Iconic Shows And Movies For You To Stay At

Hawaii's incredible beauty and culture mean that it's at the top of the list for many people's travel bucket list. A part of the appeal for many is that you can visit the scenes where some of your favorite TV shows and movies were filmed. You can plan your trip to Hawaii around visiting "Jurassic Park" filming locations, for example, or experience your own romantic moments at places featured in "50 First Dates."

But what if you want to go beyond just visiting the place where a movie was filmed? What if you want to stay in the actual hotel that you saw on screen? Hawaii has those places, too. Whether you're a fan of romantic comedies or binge-worthy TV dramas, these five Hawaiian hotels are particularly special because they were so much more than just a pretty backdrop. They were all vital to the plot in some big (and small) screen productions.

Some things to note: if you're not planning to check in at one of these hotels, you might still be able to take a look around, but ask first at the front desk for what you're able to access if you're not an overnight guest. And, more broadly, while traveling responsibly is important no matter where you go, it's particularly important in Hawaii since the islands have fragile ecosystems and a unique, living culture.

