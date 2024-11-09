Sleep In A Nest Like A Bird At This Glampground In California's Breathtaking Big Sur
It is the dream of many to fly like a bird, but have you ever considered sleeping like one? Hidden away in stunning Big Sur, California, is Treebones Resort, a unique glamping spot that offers its visitors the chance to spend the night in a twig nest. With views over the Pacific Ocean, Treebones boasts "unusual wood-art" from local artist Jayson Fann that allows you to sleep in a human-sized nest, made from twigs and branches and suspended above the ground.
Unsurprisingly, Treebones' commitment to sustainability is front and center in its approach. The resort has no cell phone reception, although it does provide a payphone, and gently encourages visitors to switch off from technology and enjoy time in nature. The nests themselves are not weatherproof, further nudging a deeper connection with the outdoors. As well as nests, Treebones also has campsites and yurts, which offer a little more protection from the elements.
Treebones caters primarily to adults, with a policy requiring guests to be 13 years of age or older. This is to ensure a restful and peaceful atmosphere for all visitors, allowing them to fully appreciate the coastal setting and unique accommodations. Treebones is one of a few truly unique locations to stay around the world, and it doesn't get much better than being able to sleep in a tree house.
Choose from two handwoven experiences at Treebones
Treebones' most distinctive feature, dubbed the Human Nest, is a remarkable installation designed to mimic a bird nest. The unique structure is crafted from woven eucalyptus branches, creating a shelter that can accommodate up to two people. However, while the Human Nest offers a one-of-a-kind adventure, the Twig Hut offers another. A similarly distinctive and intricate work of art from Jayson Fann, the Twig Hut is a two-story hut complete with an equally stunning landscape, a bit more space, and a "cocoon-like sleeping area," described Kelly of the travel blog The Wandering Blonde. Much like the Human Nest, the Twig Hut is built from interlaced branches, but also comes with its own deck, seating area, and backup campsite in case of rain.
The Human Nest and Twig Hut offer an unparalleled opportunity to sleep under the stars in a true work of art, providing panoramic ocean views and a truly immersive nature experience from its perch on the hillside. Guests have access to a separate campsite equipped with an outdoor fire pit and picnic table, adding warmth and comfort to the glamping experience. From both these installation pieces, guests can look straight up for an unobstructed view of the night sky and listen out for barking sea lions on the beach.
What you need to know before booking a Treebones experience
To reach both remarkable accommodations, guests must complete a short hike, adding to the sense of seclusion and connection with nature. Guests should bring their own warm layers to Treebones, especially if they're staying in the Human Nest or Twig Hut. Generally, guests are encouraged to pack as though for a camping trip. Treebones also makes its guests aware ahead of time that they may be sharing the space with local wildlife, like raccoons, mice, and bats! At least there are no ticks.
Falling asleep to the sounds of the ocean waves and Big Sur wildlife and waking up to farreaching coastal views makes this individual experience extra special. The Human Nest truly embodies Treebones' philosophy of providing a unique, nature-centered stay that goes beyond conventional accommodations. Whether you choose to spend your time completely switched off from the modern world, hiking some of the many trails, or a bit of both, this incredible resort is a work of art waiting to welcome you home. For more eco-friendly resorts that connect you to the living world, see our list of unbeatable eco-forward resort adventures.
Get the full glamping experience at Treebones
Beyond the Human Nest and Twig Hut, Treebones offers other accommodations to suit different preferences. The resort has a village of 16 yurts, each providing views of the coastline as well as beds, heating, and basic amenities. For those seeking more comfort, there's the Autonomous Tent Collection. These large spaces have sloping ceilings, a private deck, shower, large bed, and fireplace, is a luxurious alternative. Campsites suitable for tents are also available.
Treebones also offers a variety of hiking and nature activities, further encouraging guests to explore and immerse themselves in the landscapes of Big Sur. The rugged coastline serves as a gateway to numerous trails and sights, which guests can explore independently or as part of a guided day tour. The nearby Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Limekiln State Park are known for their breathtaking views, waterfalls, and wildlife, making them ideal for both new and experienced hikers. Treebones has options for people who love kayaking, yoga, and wildlife spotting, helping guests to really connect with the nature around them.
At the end of a busy but relaxing day, Treebones boasts excellent on-site dining, including the Wild Coast Sushi Bar and The Lodge Restaurant. The restaurant serves locally grown food, emphasizing the resort's commitment to organic ingredients, and the sushi bar boasts intimate dining and high-quality seafood. Guests can also enjoy breakfast, a heated pool, a hot tub, and massage services, and everything here is geared towards making your stay as comfortable as possible, while remaining an incredible eco-friendly resort. Consider booking them for your next Earth Day vacation!