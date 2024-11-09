Sleep In A Nest Like A Bird At This Glampground In California's Breathtaking Big Sur

It is the dream of many to fly like a bird, but have you ever considered sleeping like one? Hidden away in stunning Big Sur, California, is Treebones Resort, a unique glamping spot that offers its visitors the chance to spend the night in a twig nest. With views over the Pacific Ocean, Treebones boasts "unusual wood-art" from local artist Jayson Fann that allows you to sleep in a human-sized nest, made from twigs and branches and suspended above the ground.

Unsurprisingly, Treebones' commitment to sustainability is front and center in its approach. The resort has no cell phone reception, although it does provide a payphone, and gently encourages visitors to switch off from technology and enjoy time in nature. The nests themselves are not weatherproof, further nudging a deeper connection with the outdoors. As well as nests, Treebones also has campsites and yurts, which offer a little more protection from the elements.

Treebones caters primarily to adults, with a policy requiring guests to be 13 years of age or older. This is to ensure a restful and peaceful atmosphere for all visitors, allowing them to fully appreciate the coastal setting and unique accommodations. Treebones is one of a few truly unique locations to stay around the world, and it doesn't get much better than being able to sleep in a tree house.

