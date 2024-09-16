Sleep In An Invisible Tree House At This Scandinavian Hotel
Deep within the forest of Harads, Sweden, Treehotel offers an unparalleled way to experience nature. This extraordinary hotel hosts several unique rooms, each suspended among the treetops. One standout is the Mirrorcube, a nearly invisible treehouse that reflects the surrounding forest, blending seamlessly into the natural landscape. It's the perfect destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and reconnect with nature.
Founded in 2010 by Kent and Britta Lindvall, Treehotel is more than just an innovative accommodation — it's a sustainable business deeply rooted in creativity and environmental responsibility. Treehotel uses sustainable materials and eco-friendly designs throughout the property. The hotel also champions the local economy, sourcing ingredients from nearby producers to create authentic Swedish meals. Guests are treated to Swedish delicacies made from the freshest northern ingredients, with menus changing based on the season. Whether you're enjoying a cozy, candlelit dinner inside or dining beneath the stars on a frozen lake, each meal promises a memorable experience. For something truly extraordinary, indulge in a three-course meal served high in the treetops.
Many guests arrive at the Luleå Airport after a connection in Stockholm, or by train in Boden, the nearest train station. From there, guests can request a hotel transfer or take a taxi and opt for a scenic drive to Harads, about one hour and 10 minutes from the airport or 35 minutes from the train station. For an extra touch of adventure, the hotel offers a helicopter transport option.
Architectural wonders among the trees in Harads, Sweden
Scandinavia's leading architects designed each Treeroom at Treehotel, and each is a one-of-a-kind creation. The Mirrorcube was designed by Architects Bolle Tham & Martin Videgård of Tham & Videgård, whose work includes the Stockholm Concert Hall, the Denfert Building in Paris and the Double Helix. The Treehotel's modern structures are carefully integrated into the forest, offering both luxury and a deep connection to nature. The Mirrorcube, with its reflective exterior, is a stunning example of blending architecture with the environment. The walls are made of mirrors, and beyond those is a "secret balcony" to view the treetops.
Other Treerooms include the Biosphere, which features a façade covered with birdhouses to support local wildlife. For those looking for a more whimsical stay, the Bird's Nest is designed to look like a giant nest perched among the branches. And for a touch of the extraterrestrial, the UFO is a playful, futuristic structure that appears to have landed in the forest.
The Blue Cone provides a comfortable and inclusive option for those seeking more accessible features, but the beds are accessed with step ladders. A ramp leads guests to and from the restaurant and reception area, and car transport can be arranged to and from the rooms upon request. Additionally, Treehotel collaborates with a partner company that offers accessible outdoor activities, ensuring everyone can enjoy the beauty of nature.
Unforgettable adventures in the natural wonders surrounding Treehotel
Treehotel offers a wide range of activities depending on the season, ensuring guests can fully immerse themselves in the surrounding wilderness. Warmer months bring opportunities for kayaking and scenic hikes, while colder months transform the landscape into a wonderland perfect for dog sledding, snowmobiling, ice fishing, and chasing the northern lights. Rare experiences, like moose tours and alpaca encounters, provide unforgettable adventures, and for those who enjoy crafts, there are knitting workshops to tap into your creative side. Foraging tours offer guests the chance to combine nature with an uncommon dining experience.
If relaxation and wellness are what you seek, Treehotel has you covered with its TreeSauna and Forest Spa. You can also take part in yoga and meditation classes, allowing you to fully unwind and connect with the tranquil environment. For nature lovers, Treehotel also offers the unique opportunity to host outdoor weddings amidst the stunning forest surroundings.
Treehotel is more than just a place to stay; it's a sanctuary where you can immerse yourself in nature, enjoy unforgettable activities, and relax in world-class comfort. Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation, or both, Treehotel offers the perfect blend of luxury and sustainability, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Swedish wilderness.