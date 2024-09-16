Sleep In An Invisible Tree House At This Scandinavian Hotel

Deep within the forest of Harads, Sweden, Treehotel offers an unparalleled way to experience nature. This extraordinary hotel hosts several unique rooms, each suspended among the treetops. One standout is the Mirrorcube, a nearly invisible treehouse that reflects the surrounding forest, blending seamlessly into the natural landscape. It's the perfect destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and reconnect with nature.

Founded in 2010 by Kent and Britta Lindvall, Treehotel is more than just an innovative accommodation — it's a sustainable business deeply rooted in creativity and environmental responsibility. Treehotel uses sustainable materials and eco-friendly designs throughout the property. The hotel also champions the local economy, sourcing ingredients from nearby producers to create authentic Swedish meals. Guests are treated to Swedish delicacies made from the freshest northern ingredients, with menus changing based on the season. Whether you're enjoying a cozy, candlelit dinner inside or dining beneath the stars on a frozen lake, each meal promises a memorable experience. For something truly extraordinary, indulge in a three-course meal served high in the treetops.

Many guests arrive at the Luleå Airport after a connection in Stockholm, or by train in Boden, the nearest train station. From there, guests can request a hotel transfer or take a taxi and opt for a scenic drive to Harads, about one hour and 10 minutes from the airport or 35 minutes from the train station. For an extra touch of adventure, the hotel offers a helicopter transport option.