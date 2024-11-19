North Carolina's Coast Hosts Historic Gardens With Mighty Oaks, Lush Flora, And Wandering Wildlife
Cocooned about three miles from Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina's best seaside town, Airlie Gardens is a natural wonderland brimming with centuries-old oaks, vibrant flowers, and shimmering lakes, set across 67 acres. The history of Airlie properly begins with its oldest tree: a grand live oak tree dripping with Spanish moss that dates to the 16th century, now referred to as the Airlie Oak. However, the property was not converted into a landscaped estate until the late 19th century when Pembroke Jones, who made a fortune in railroad securities, and his wife Sarah purchased the property in 1886. They named it Airlie, a Gaelic term which means Eagle Wood, to honor the Jones family's Scottish heritage. Abutting a salt marsh, the lush property was shaped into a romantic Southern estate over the following decades with flourishing landscaped gardens and a mansion, which has now been demolished, where the Joneses entertained lavishly during the Gilded Age. After passing through another set of dedicated owners, Airlie Gardens was bought by the county and opened to the public in 1999.
One of the best botanical gardens in America, Airlie Gardens is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission costs $10. The gardens are a wonder to behold year-round but are at their most colorful in the spring months of March and April when the property's iconic azaleas, daffodils, and tulips are in full bloom. During the summer season, the garden erupts in diverse shades of green. Come fall and winter, Airlie hosts special events such as the Enchanted Airlie, where the gardens are illuminated with festive Christmas lights. Airlie Gardens is about a 20-minute drive from Wilmington International Airport and two hours from the capital Raleigh.
Exploring Airlie Gardens
The serene setting of Airlie enchants all visitors, from its panoramic water views lined by mossy trellises to the wide lawn anchored by the grand Airlie Oak. Flower enthusiasts will adore the bright pink azaleas and cheerful tulips (over 30,000!) that blossom in Airlie during spring. Colorful flowers can still be observed in fall and winter when different varieties of camellias showcase their delicate petals at peak bloom. One of Airlie's prettiest settings is the formal Pergola Garden, which was designed by Sarah Jones in the early 20th century. The trickling central fountain, classical pillars, and sculptures of mythological figures are here framed by the idyllic backdrop of Airlie Lake. Today, it is known as the Bridal Walk, and the walkway leading to it is lined with azaleas and camellias in their respective seasons, a stunning place to get married in the U.S. Airlie Gardens' greenery-laden grounds also host two chapels: one historic and one modern. The Episcopalian Mount Lebanon Chapel opened in 1835 and is the oldest church in the county, and the Bottle Chapel, a cement structure decorated with kaleidoscopic mosaics, was designed in Airlie's sculpture garden in 2004. "Organized into 9 differently themed gardens, [Airlie] provides a couple of hours of peace, beauty, and tranquility," commented a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We timed it just right for the peak of the spring colors, but the gardens have appeal in any season. They are well kept without being overly manicured."
Airlie is also a habitat for a variety of fauna, including over 200 species of birds, making it a top birding destination. Hummingbirds, herons, hawks, geese, warblers, and mockingbirds have all been spotted at Airlie. Open seasonally during the summer, the Butterfly House shelters butterflies native to North Carolina. Also open from June to early October is the Native Wildlife Exhibit where you can learn more about the species that call Airlie's gardens and lakes home, including tortoises, snakes, and fish.