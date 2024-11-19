North Carolina's Coast Hosts Historic Gardens With Mighty Oaks, Lush Flora, And Wandering Wildlife

Cocooned about three miles from Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina's best seaside town, Airlie Gardens is a natural wonderland brimming with centuries-old oaks, vibrant flowers, and shimmering lakes, set across 67 acres. The history of Airlie properly begins with its oldest tree: a grand live oak tree dripping with Spanish moss that dates to the 16th century, now referred to as the Airlie Oak. However, the property was not converted into a landscaped estate until the late 19th century when Pembroke Jones, who made a fortune in railroad securities, and his wife Sarah purchased the property in 1886. They named it Airlie, a Gaelic term which means Eagle Wood, to honor the Jones family's Scottish heritage. Abutting a salt marsh, the lush property was shaped into a romantic Southern estate over the following decades with flourishing landscaped gardens and a mansion, which has now been demolished, where the Joneses entertained lavishly during the Gilded Age. After passing through another set of dedicated owners, Airlie Gardens was bought by the county and opened to the public in 1999.

One of the best botanical gardens in America, Airlie Gardens is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission costs $10. The gardens are a wonder to behold year-round but are at their most colorful in the spring months of March and April when the property's iconic azaleas, daffodils, and tulips are in full bloom. During the summer season, the garden erupts in diverse shades of green. Come fall and winter, Airlie hosts special events such as the Enchanted Airlie, where the gardens are illuminated with festive Christmas lights. Airlie Gardens is about a 20-minute drive from Wilmington International Airport and two hours from the capital Raleigh.