Scenic Strolls And Majestic Waterfalls Abound At This Underrated Connecticut Forest
There is something about a waterfall that transfixes us. The power of the water rushing down over rocks to a pool below, the roar as it does so, and the beauty of the cascade can remind us that, no matter what else is going on in the world, nature is enduring. In the unexpected hiker's paradise of Connecticut, with its lovely forests and parks — like the romantic Lovers Leap State Park — there is one hike that has a whopping five waterfalls in a single mile. This magical place is Enders Falls inside Enders State Forest in northern Connecticut in Granby, 25 miles north of Hartford. This 2,100-acre forest was established in 1970 with a smaller gift of land from the children of John and Harriet Enders, with another land donation in 1981, and a property purchase by the state in 2002. Simply put, it's the perfect spot for a day out.
There is a large parking lot on Barkhamsted Road/Route 219, and it's free, as is entry to the forest. Gates opens at 8 a.m. every day and close at sunset, so you have plenty of time for this short hike (and another, longer hike, which we'll get to). This can be a popular spot in the warmer weather, but keep in mind that there are no bathrooms or facilities here, so go before you go. The forest is dog- (on a leash) and kid-friendly, but there have been injuries here, so make sure you all stay on the path. Also, it's a good idea to wear bug spray to avoid ticks, as Lyme disease is common in Connecticut.
Visiting the waterfalls in Enders State Forest
From the parking lot on Barkhamsted Road, you'll see the gravel for Enders Falls Trail, and you'll simply follow the purple blazes that mark it. It's important to not that while you may see people swimming, it is not recommended. As you follow the trail, you'll first see a 6-foot cascade. The second is the biggest, with water flowing down 30-feet. However, the one you may recognize from pictures is the third, which has an 18-foot cascade. The fourth is downstream at 12-feet, and the fifth plunges 15-feet into a pool.
You'll find granite steps at one point on the trail, and though there are railings, it can get slippery, depending on the weather. Wear proper shoes and stay on the path — no photograph is worth an injury. One reviewer on AllTrails explained: "This trail was nice to hike, with a series of very pretty waterfalls. The trail is well maintained and not technically challenging, while a number of steps give it some physical challenge." Another said, "Beautiful hike! Gorgeous views and perfectly maintained stairs and path. It's easy and do able for all ages. Took us (2 adults and 3 kiddos under 10) under 1/2hr to complete."
That isn't the only trail you can take. The Fox Road Trail, which starts off Hartland Road on — you guessed it — Fox Road is a moderately challenging 4.4-mile out-and-back trail with a 705-foot gain. Reviewers on AllTrails note that it's a good idea to use a GPS or have your route mapped out because this is a less-crowded trail and it looks like it's on private property here and there. You'll pass the remains of an old house and its chimney as you enjoy the quiet scenery.