Scenic Strolls And Majestic Waterfalls Abound At This Underrated Connecticut Forest

There is something about a waterfall that transfixes us. The power of the water rushing down over rocks to a pool below, the roar as it does so, and the beauty of the cascade can remind us that, no matter what else is going on in the world, nature is enduring. In the unexpected hiker's paradise of Connecticut, with its lovely forests and parks — like the romantic Lovers Leap State Park — there is one hike that has a whopping five waterfalls in a single mile. This magical place is Enders Falls inside Enders State Forest in northern Connecticut in Granby, 25 miles north of Hartford. This 2,100-acre forest was established in 1970 with a smaller gift of land from the children of John and Harriet Enders, with another land donation in 1981, and a property purchase by the state in 2002. Simply put, it's the perfect spot for a day out.

There is a large parking lot on Barkhamsted Road/Route 219, and it's free, as is entry to the forest. Gates opens at 8 a.m. every day and close at sunset, so you have plenty of time for this short hike (and another, longer hike, which we'll get to). This can be a popular spot in the warmer weather, but keep in mind that there are no bathrooms or facilities here, so go before you go. The forest is dog- (on a leash) and kid-friendly, but there have been injuries here, so make sure you all stay on the path. Also, it's a good idea to wear bug spray to avoid ticks, as Lyme disease is common in Connecticut.