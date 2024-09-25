Connecticut's Most Romantic Place Is An Underrated State Park That Stuns With Fall Foliage
Renowned for romantic getaways and gorgeous fall foliage views, the East Coast is a popular destination for sweethearts and fall foliage seekers alike. However, it can be difficult to find a destination that combines these two experiences, as visiting a crowded area in search of vibrant fall hues can feel more like a stressful tourist experience than escaping for a serene romantic getaway.
Enter Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford, one of the most romantic places in Connecticut and a great East Coast spot teeming with beautiful autumn scenery. Located just over an hour from Hartford and New Haven and about a two-hour drive from New York City, Lovers Leap State Park is brimming with romance and has everything you could want for a lovers' nature retreat — "love" is the air, and even in the park's name!
Peak fall foliage at Lovers Leap State Park usually comes around late September. By mid-October, the leaves will likely be past their peak, so plan on visiting this charming state park early in the autumn.
Admire the fall views at Lovers Leap State Park
Lovers Leap State Park is divided into three distinct areas, each offering unique views and interesting stories about the park's history. Connecticut is the best U.S. state for hiking, so it should come as no surprise that Lovers Leap State Park has great trails, too. Easy and moderate hiking trails allow visitors to travel the park by foot, which means your lover can be the one to take your breath away instead of an intense hike. Couples can take in fall foliage views of the Housatonic River Gorge at four scenic vistas, see century-old industrial ruins, or cross the iconic 1895 Berlin Iron Bridge, a truss bridge that was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976. Of course, no trip to the park would be complete without visiting Lovers Leap itself, a rock formation that got its name from a tragic story of two star-crossed lovers. Be sure to check out a park map before you hit the trails, though, and maybe save a copy to your phone — nothing ruins a cozy hike more than getting lost and bickering about whose fault it was you took a wrong turn.
After touring the vibrant fall hues, keep the romance going with a scenic picnic date. The park has a picnic shelter near the entrance, allowing couples to enjoy a pre-packed picnic meal while taking in the industrial fall scenery.
Turn up the romance near Lovers Leap State Park
Extend your romantic excursion into an overnight stay that you and your sweetheart will never forget. With quaint lodging and intimate eateries located just a drive away from the park, the Lovers Leap area is an ideal destination for sending sparks flying.
Couples looking for a rustic getaway can stay at the Candlelight Farms Inn. Located on a 600-acre Candlewood Mountain estate, the cozy bed and breakfast offers rooms with fireplaces as well as panoramic views of perennial gardens, a pond, and horse stables. Or rent a private country home from Judd's Bridge Country Home, a collection of quaint rooms to rent with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and a poolside terrace. Laidback couples can stay at the charming Cottages at Kent Road and unwind with the basics — a queen bed, cable, internet, and a full kitchen.
If an overnight stay isn't realistic or in the budget, a meal and a glass of wine at a cozy local eatery may be just what you need to end the perfect day. Just 10 miles north of Lovers Leap State Park, the Owl Wine Bar in Warren is a beloved neighborhood spot serving up Italian-inspired fare, specialty cocktails, and fine wines. For a more casual dining experience, The Old Oak Tavern, originally built in 1805, offers seafood, soups, sandwiches, and local craft brews.