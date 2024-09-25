Connecticut's Most Romantic Place Is An Underrated State Park That Stuns With Fall Foliage

Renowned for romantic getaways and gorgeous fall foliage views, the East Coast is a popular destination for sweethearts and fall foliage seekers alike. However, it can be difficult to find a destination that combines these two experiences, as visiting a crowded area in search of vibrant fall hues can feel more like a stressful tourist experience than escaping for a serene romantic getaway.

Enter Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford, one of the most romantic places in Connecticut and a great East Coast spot teeming with beautiful autumn scenery. Located just over an hour from Hartford and New Haven and about a two-hour drive from New York City, Lovers Leap State Park is brimming with romance and has everything you could want for a lovers' nature retreat — "love" is the air, and even in the park's name!

Peak fall foliage at Lovers Leap State Park usually comes around late September. By mid-October, the leaves will likely be past their peak, so plan on visiting this charming state park early in the autumn.