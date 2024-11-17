Italy's 'Queen Of The Dolomites' Is A Premier Ski Retreat With Michelin-Star Dining

There are so many amazing places to ski around the world, but avid snow sports enthusiasts must put the Dolomite Mountains on their travel bucket list. The northern region of Italy, bordering Austria, is legendary for its Dolomiti Superski network, a collection of slopes and lifts. They don't call it superski for nothing — it is actually the world's largest ski network, made up of over 746 miles of slopes. If you have the budget and don't mind lots of other tourists, Cortina d'Ampezzo is a chic, picturesque town in Italy that is a must-visit for people who love to shred the slopes.

Cortina d'Ampezzo (sometimes referred to just as Cortina) is located in the Veneto region of the Dolomites, less than 100 miles from Venice. Because it's so popular with visitors and has some truly breathtaking views of the mountains, Cortina is nicknamed the Queen of the Dolomites. It has even been chosen as the location of the 2026 Winter Olympics. But just because it's hailed as a major ski area doesn't mean there aren't loads of things to do during warmer parts of the year. Cortina is also about 61 miles east of the breathtaking Alpe di Siusi, Europe's largest high-alpine meadow, which is perfect for hiking in the summer. When you're not on the slopes, there are dozens of critically-acclaimed places to eat as well as fashionable shopping.

