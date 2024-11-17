Italy's 'Queen Of The Dolomites' Is A Premier Ski Retreat With Michelin-Star Dining
There are so many amazing places to ski around the world, but avid snow sports enthusiasts must put the Dolomite Mountains on their travel bucket list. The northern region of Italy, bordering Austria, is legendary for its Dolomiti Superski network, a collection of slopes and lifts. They don't call it superski for nothing — it is actually the world's largest ski network, made up of over 746 miles of slopes. If you have the budget and don't mind lots of other tourists, Cortina d'Ampezzo is a chic, picturesque town in Italy that is a must-visit for people who love to shred the slopes.
Cortina d'Ampezzo (sometimes referred to just as Cortina) is located in the Veneto region of the Dolomites, less than 100 miles from Venice. Because it's so popular with visitors and has some truly breathtaking views of the mountains, Cortina is nicknamed the Queen of the Dolomites. It has even been chosen as the location of the 2026 Winter Olympics. But just because it's hailed as a major ski area doesn't mean there aren't loads of things to do during warmer parts of the year. Cortina is also about 61 miles east of the breathtaking Alpe di Siusi, Europe's largest high-alpine meadow, which is perfect for hiking in the summer. When you're not on the slopes, there are dozens of critically-acclaimed places to eat as well as fashionable shopping.
Cortina d'Ampezzo is perfect for skiing and outdoor activities
While Colorado is the best state for skiing in the U.S., Cortina d'Ampezzo is Italy's version of Vail. Of course, winter is an extremely popular time to visit. Cortina alone has 87 miles of ski slopes to choose from, and there is a variety of difficulty levels, so even beginners can enjoy gliding on the snow here. The closest ski area to the town's center is Faloria, which you can reach via cable car. There are fewer trees on the slopes and access to the Cristallo ski area. There are two other main ski areas, Pocol-Tofana and Cinque Torri, and more slopes are a little further from town. While the biggest draw is Cortina d'Ampezzo's world-class skiing, you can also do other winter sports like snowboarding, cross-country skiing, sledding, and ice skating.
Cortina also has plenty to offer during other times of the year when the snow is too sparse for skiing. Being in the mountains, it's the perfect place for hikers because of its 186 miles of paths that offer unforgettable views of nature. The Natural Park of the Ampezzo Dolomites in Cortina has 27,000 acres of land to explore if you love the great outdoors. Climbing a via ferrata (which is a cable metal path or ladder you can use to climb up a mountain) is also a popular way to get to more remote areas if you're especially daring. Cortina has several paths you can take.
Shopping and dining are unmatched in Cortina d'Ampezzo
When you're not hitting the slopes, Cortina also has several Michelin-starred places to eat. Among the most notable is Baita Piè Tofana, a cozy restaurant serving refined dishes and local ingredients. Tivoli is another Michelin-recommended, fine-dining restaurant that has a fantastic view from its terrace. Traditional cuisine in Cortina is sort of an Italian-German hybrid, and you should definitely try the canederli, a bread dumpling unique to the region. If you're on a budget and looking for some low-key places to eat, check out Anthony Bourdain's trick for finding the best local restaurants while traveling. A lot of trendy places are also going to be very high quality, but there are some more budget-friendly bars and pizzerias.
The main shopping area in Cortina is Corso Italia, which is the perfect place to find all kinds of souvenirs. The pedestrian street is home to dozens of fashionable shops with designer and luxury items, and it's also a great place to find artisans making local goods such as jewelry, woodwork, and art. This area is great for enjoying a warming espresso in a café or getting a refreshing aperitivo in a bar. You can also see the famous bell tower, a 240-foot building that has presided over the town since 1858. It's even made from Dolomite stone, offering a little piece of the mountains in the middle of Cortina.