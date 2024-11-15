Swim In One Of The World's Largest Freshwater Springs At An Under-The-Radar Florida State Park
Sunbathing in the bright Florida sun. Standing on the deck of a boat to try to be the first one to spot manatees and alligators. Leaping from an observation tower into the deep blue spring below. This is the Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park, and it is one of the most underrated state parks in Florida. Here, visitors can beat the summer heat by swimming in one of the biggest and deepest freshwater springs on the planet. Visiting probably won't blow your budget, either, since admission only costs $2 for each person entering the park on foot, or $6 per vehicle with up to eight people inside.
If the wild cypress swamps around you look like something out of an adventure movie or the mysterious blue waters look like anything could be hiding in their depths, there's a reason for that. This incredible place was the shooting location for multiple classic films, including 1941's "Tarzan's Secret Treasure" and the iconic 1954 "Creature from the Black Lagoon." While you won't have to worry about Gill-man lurking beneath the surface while you do the backstroke in your structured white swimsuit, there are plenty of incredible creatures here to admire all around you in the park, from turtles to butterflies.
Enjoy the water at Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park
Florida's underrated state parks can be swimmers' paradises all year, and that's especially true for Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park. Despite the heat of the Florida summer, the waters here typically stay around 69°F, so it's the perfect way to stay cool and refreshed during your trip. While you can't just jump into the water anywhere in the park, Wakulla Springs State Park is a fantastic swimming destination. If you're in the mood for an adventure, consider climbing up the 22-foot tall observation tower to get a gorgeous view of the water below — and then join those diving off to hit the surface of the spring with a splash. If you need it, there is also an amphibious mobility assist vehicle available at the waterfront visitor center.
If you're looking for a wheelchair accessible way to enjoy the water, or just don't love the idea of swimming, another popular activity at Wakulla Springs is taking river boat tours. With glass bottom boats, you'll get a clear view of the incredible world below the surface without having to get wet. Park ranger tour guides are there to teach you about the history of the region and the creatures that live in the springs, and you'll leave with a far deeper understanding of the park.
Catch glimpses of Florida's incredible wildlife
State parks are the perfect places to come face-to-face with Florida wildlife, and Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is a particularly gorgeous place for wild creatures to live. It is a fantastic place to go birding, with water birds walking through the shallow waters in search of fish and frogs to eat and songbirds flitting through the trees calling to one another all across the park. If you come at the right time of year, you might see butterflies fluttering around the park, too. In the water, you'll have the opportunity to see some of Florida's most famous creatures: alligators and manatees.
There are so many alligators in the park, and people around the world are so desperate to see them, that there is even a live Gator Cam that you can enjoy from home. To see the manatees, though, you'll probably have to take a boat tour on the water and keep your eyes open for signs of these playful sea cows. Fortunately, these tours aren't too expensive — just an extra $8 per adult.