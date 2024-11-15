Swim In One Of The World's Largest Freshwater Springs At An Under-The-Radar Florida State Park

Sunbathing in the bright Florida sun. Standing on the deck of a boat to try to be the first one to spot manatees and alligators. Leaping from an observation tower into the deep blue spring below. This is the Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park, and it is one of the most underrated state parks in Florida. Here, visitors can beat the summer heat by swimming in one of the biggest and deepest freshwater springs on the planet. Visiting probably won't blow your budget, either, since admission only costs $2 for each person entering the park on foot, or $6 per vehicle with up to eight people inside.

If the wild cypress swamps around you look like something out of an adventure movie or the mysterious blue waters look like anything could be hiding in their depths, there's a reason for that. This incredible place was the shooting location for multiple classic films, including 1941's "Tarzan's Secret Treasure" and the iconic 1954 "Creature from the Black Lagoon." While you won't have to worry about Gill-man lurking beneath the surface while you do the backstroke in your structured white swimsuit, there are plenty of incredible creatures here to admire all around you in the park, from turtles to butterflies.