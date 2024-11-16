A Gateway Town To North Dakota's Only National Park Has It All From Local Shops To Unspoiled Nature

North Dakota is one of those states that flies well below the radar, so much so that if you ask most people what it's famous for, they're likely to draw a blank. South Dakota, on the other hand, is known for iconic sites like Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, and Devils Tower. It's also got amazing sunrises and sunsets at Badlands National Park and a hidden paradise for wine lovers in the Black Hills. Poor North Dakota is the ever-neglected sibling, always lingering in the shadow of her more showy sister.

Advertisement

However, it's a mistake to ignore North Dakota. This low-key Midwestern state — made up mainly of prairie, ranches, rolling hills, sleepy towns, and wheat farms — has a lot to see and do for anyone curious enough to do a bit of on-the-ground exploration. It's the 19th-largest state in the country, but with less than 10 people per square mile, it ranks 47th in population density. This translates into open land in its natural form, which is reason enough to check it out.

Situated on the shores of the Little Missouri River, the tiny town of Medora makes a great stop off for anyone interested in getting to know North Dakota's hidden splendors. With just 151 full-time residents, this little gem makes up for in charm for what it lacks in size. Plus, it's a perfect jumping-off point for the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, one of the nation's most underrated nature reserves.

Advertisement