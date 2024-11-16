The Secret Barrier Island In North Carolina With Wild Ponies, White Sand, And Clear Water

North Carolina's Crystal Coast hides a hidden gem that seems to have escaped time itself. Shackleford Banks, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore, is a pristine barrier island that offers visitors a glimpse into an unspoiled natural world. This secluded paradise is known for its wild horses, expansive white sand beaches, and crystal-clear waters that beckon to adventurers and nature lovers alike. Need more convincing? Here are three reasons why you'll want to visit the Crystal Coast.

Advertisement

The history of Shackleford Banks is as rich as its ecosystem, with it taking its name from John Shackleford who acquired the island in 1713. Once home to a thriving community known as Diamond City, the island was gradually abandoned by 1902 due to the increasing threat of hurricanes and erosion. In the 1960s, Shackleford Banks found a new purpose as it was incorporated into the National Park Service, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

Stretching 8.5 miles long and approximately one mile wide, Shackleford Banks is a slender strip of land bordered by Back Sound to the north and the vast Atlantic Ocean to the south. This unique geographical position has created a diverse ecosystem that supports an array of wildlife, most famously its wild horses. Visitors to the island can not only bask in the allure of these majestic creatures but also in the excellent shelling opportunities and the chance to experience nature in its most untamed form. Whether you're seeking adventure, tranquility, or a connection with nature, this secret barrier island promises an experience that will linger in your memory long after the sand has been shaken from your shoes.

Advertisement