Hike The Slopes Of Earth's Largest Active Volcano In Hawaii And Witness Nature's Raw Power
The Big Island of Hawaii has plenty of volcanic wonders, like lava tubes and gorgeous, exotic scenery. If you're content with the island's beaches, Kona coffee tastings, and low-altitude scenery, fantastic. However, if extreme adventuring is your thing, you may want to consider hiking the slopes of the Big Island's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world. It was quiet from 1984 through 2022, when it erupted for the first time in 38 years. Unfortunately, this eruption has closed down a number of hiking paths. However, there is one left that you can do (at the time of this writing), and it's an incredible experience, though it doesn't mean it's easy. Not only is it a very difficult path to climb, but you will need several permits, sturdy hiking boots, supplies for overnight stays, reservations, and a 4WD car.
All that said, if you're up for it, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. So, how does it work? You can only access the summit of Mauna Loa from the ʻĀinapō Trail because of damage from the 2022 eruption. Before you plan anything, it's a good idea to consult the National Park Services website to find out about important updates and trail conditions. Mauna Loa is still active, and the weather can change quickly. It's 13,681 feet above sea level at its highest (the elevation gain is 5,242 feet from the trailhead), and you will need to know what to do to stop altitude sickness on a hike. The trail is marked with cairns or stacked rocks, but having a map is essential. You'll be trekking through forests and sharp lava rocks that can even cut through shoes. Careful preparation for this 20.7-mile out-and-back hike is essential.
The hike up the ʻĀinapō Trail to Mauna Loa
To get to the trailhead, you'll have to drive 5.7 miles through Kapāpala Ranch on extremely rough terrain with a 4WD. The ranch is open from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Then drive another 2.3 miles through the Kapāpala Forest Reserve to the trailhead. However, you'll need a permit to access that road from the Forest Reserve Access. You can fill out a form online. After registering and getting an Access ID, you will be given a gate code before your arrival.
After you climb the difficult first 2.7 miles, you'll likely want to stop overnight at ʻĀinapō Cabin at Halewai, which sits at 7,750 feet. You'll have to pay a fee (around $30 for Hawaii residents and $50 for non-residents) and make reservations for this and the Summit Cabin through Wiki Permits. Next is the strenuous 7.5-mile hike to Mauna Loa Summit Cabin, at 13,250 feet. It costs an overnight fee of $10, with a three-night stay limit. To finally summit, you'll also need a permit from Hawaii Volcanoes, which you can get here. ʻĀinapō Cabin has six bunks with mattress pads, while the Summit Cabin has 12. Both cabins have a place to cook, a composting toilet, and rain catchment water (which you'll have to purify before drinking). The Mauna Loa volcano crater is 30 minutes down the trail from the Summit Cabin.
This trail is only for the experienced, and you should stay in touch with loved ones while hiking it. Weather can change quickly, and you should pack layers as there can be snow. Bring sunscreen, food, water, a first aid kit, a sleeping bag, and rain supplies. Whether you choose to do the hike solo or with companions, safety always comes first.