Hike The Slopes Of Earth's Largest Active Volcano In Hawaii And Witness Nature's Raw Power

The Big Island of Hawaii has plenty of volcanic wonders, like lava tubes and gorgeous, exotic scenery. If you're content with the island's beaches, Kona coffee tastings, and low-altitude scenery, fantastic. However, if extreme adventuring is your thing, you may want to consider hiking the slopes of the Big Island's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world. It was quiet from 1984 through 2022, when it erupted for the first time in 38 years. Unfortunately, this eruption has closed down a number of hiking paths. However, there is one left that you can do (at the time of this writing), and it's an incredible experience, though it doesn't mean it's easy. Not only is it a very difficult path to climb, but you will need several permits, sturdy hiking boots, supplies for overnight stays, reservations, and a 4WD car.

All that said, if you're up for it, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. So, how does it work? You can only access the summit of Mauna Loa from the ʻĀinapō Trail because of damage from the 2022 eruption. Before you plan anything, it's a good idea to consult the National Park Services website to find out about important updates and trail conditions. Mauna Loa is still active, and the weather can change quickly. It's 13,681 feet above sea level at its highest (the elevation gain is 5,242 feet from the trailhead), and you will need to know what to do to stop altitude sickness on a hike. The trail is marked with cairns or stacked rocks, but having a map is essential. You'll be trekking through forests and sharp lava rocks that can even cut through shoes. Careful preparation for this 20.7-mile out-and-back hike is essential.

