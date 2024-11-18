Is Swimming In The Ocean With An Open Cut Safe?

People travel from all over the world to swim in the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean — but is the water really as pristine as it appears? While in general, swimming in the ocean may be one of the cleanest options, it's still a part of nature. When you're looking down into the perfect blue waters along the coast anywhere on the planet, it can be easy to forget that the sea isn't exactly a sterile environment, and that if you have an open cut or wound, swimming in the ocean is a bad idea.

Advertisement

While you can usually move through the water without any potential pathogens getting into your body, it gets riskier when you have a cut. To find out more about why going for a swim might be more dangerous than it seems, Islands spoke to Dr. Jason Singh, chief medical officer of One Oak Medical Group. Dr. Singh explained to us exclusively that "it is important to understand the risks of swimming with open wounds. The ocean's microscopic life has various bacteria, fungus, and microorganisms that can access your body thru an open wound direct pathway."