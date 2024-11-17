Get Up Close And Personal With One Of South Dakota's Coolest Natural Wonders On This Thrilling Road
While South Dakota may be best known for the stunning sunrises and sunsets at Badlands National Park, just two hours up the road is one of the state's other big attractions: the Black Hills. These ancient, stony mountains have long been sacred to indigenous people, and one visit is all it takes to understand why.
The deep valleys, thick pine forests, gurgling streams, and craggy rock formations of the Black Hills emit a magnetic, almost otherworldly energy. While it's possible to experience this wonder on foot, by bike, or from the back of a horse, the Needles Highway allows visitors to soak up the Black Hills' exceptional natural beauty from the comfort of their own vehicles.
At just 14 miles long, the Needles Highway doesn't win any awards for size, but what it lacks in length it makes up for in gut-punch vistas. In addition, the snaking two-lane road features hairpin turns and narrow tunnels blasted from sheer rock that make the drive itself a kick in the pants. Checking this blood-pumping route off your list is also the perfect excuse for exploring the greater Black Hills region, which — in addition to awesome nature — boasts hidden towns tailor-made for wine and adventure lovers.
A wild drive down the Needles Highway
The Needles Highway was conceived by South Dakota Governor Peter Norbeck, who personally planned the entire route on the ground on both foot and horseback. Completed in 1922, the route now lies entirely within the boundary of Custer State Park. It is part of the greater 70-mile-long Peter Norbeck National Scenic Byway, which also includes views of Mount Rushmore and wildlife in the park, such as bison, mountain goats, and bighorn sheep.
To experience the best of the Needles Highway, it's recommended that you drive it south to north so as to save the unique tunnels for the trip's finale. The southern starting point is Legion Lake Lodge, with the road's intersection with Highway 385 near the town of Hill City acting as the northern terminus.
In between, the road slithers and climbs among sharp granite peaks and spires that are hundreds of million years old, all rising starkly from the Ponderosa Pine and Black Hills Spruce forests that blanket the slopes of the ancient hills. The route also passes through three exceptionally narrow tunnels: Iron Creek Tunnel (8-feet, 9-inches wide and 10-feet, 10 inches high), Needles Eye Tunnel (8-feet wide and 9-feet, 9-inches high) and Hood Tunnel (8-feet, 9-inches wide and 9-feet, 8-inches high). The potential for scratches, dents, dings, and ruined paint jobs means that the Needles Highway is not a good choice for big trucks or RVs. Also, given the road's ultra-windy construction, drivers should keep their speed to less than 25 miles per hour at all times.
Other things to enjoy in the Black Hills
The drive along the Needles Highway takes 45 minutes to one hour tops, leaving visitors with plenty of time to explore more deeply. The sublime, glassy form of Sylvan Lake is perfect for picnics, swims, and kayaking, while both Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial are right around the corner.
The area is also rich in outdoor pursuits. The Cathedral Spires Trail is a moderate, 1.7-mile jaunt that takes trekkers through the arresting formations it's named after, and the Black Hills is also a haven for rock climbers, many of whom come to scale the jagged form of The Needles themselves. For those wishing to try their hand at the sport, Sylvan Rocks has both gear for rent and experienced guides for hire.
For local accommodations, there's the simple but very comfortable Custer State Park Resorts. Buffalo Rock Lodge & Cabins offer fully-formed rustic charm in a location that can't be beat, while the old-school Sylvan Lake Lodge has rooms, cabins, and dining at an altitude of 6,145 feet, all within a quick stroll of the iconic lake. And for more highway-cruising glory, check out these routes that make up the perfect road trip around the U.S.