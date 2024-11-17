Get Up Close And Personal With One Of South Dakota's Coolest Natural Wonders On This Thrilling Road

While South Dakota may be best known for the stunning sunrises and sunsets at Badlands National Park, just two hours up the road is one of the state's other big attractions: the Black Hills. These ancient, stony mountains have long been sacred to indigenous people, and one visit is all it takes to understand why.

The deep valleys, thick pine forests, gurgling streams, and craggy rock formations of the Black Hills emit a magnetic, almost otherworldly energy. While it's possible to experience this wonder on foot, by bike, or from the back of a horse, the Needles Highway allows visitors to soak up the Black Hills' exceptional natural beauty from the comfort of their own vehicles.

At just 14 miles long, the Needles Highway doesn't win any awards for size, but what it lacks in length it makes up for in gut-punch vistas. In addition, the snaking two-lane road features hairpin turns and narrow tunnels blasted from sheer rock that make the drive itself a kick in the pants. Checking this blood-pumping route off your list is also the perfect excuse for exploring the greater Black Hills region, which — in addition to awesome nature — boasts hidden towns tailor-made for wine and adventure lovers.

