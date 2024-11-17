The National Park River In Wyoming Renowned For Crystal Clear Waters, Recreation, And Scenery
The jagged, often snow-capped peaks of Grand Teton National Park are a sight to see. They're also relatively easy to access, as this Wyoming destination is the only national park in America with an airport located inside of it. The park's soaring, iconic mountain range is home to wildlife like grizzlies, bison, and moose, complimented by postcard-worthy scenic lookouts and deep blue lakes like Jenny, Taggart, and Jackson.
An offshoot of Jackson Lake, Snake River slithers its way through three different states for more than 1,000 miles. The river actually starts near the Continental Divide in Yellowstone Park in Wyoming and works its way down to Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park. From there, it traverses Idaho — even carving through Hells Canyon, the deepest river gorge in America — and finally ends up in Washington, where it connects to the Columbia River.
And for those outdoor enthusiasts heading to Grand Teton, there's an idyllic activity that lets you take in the glorious, blue-green-hued, crystal-clear waters of Snake River and its captivating surroundings up close and personal — a scenic raft tour.
Float your way down the Grand Teton's winding Snake River
While the swift currents and scenic views you'll find along Snake River are reason enough to visit Grand Teton, even the National Park Service (NPS) notes on its website that this rafting journey is on the challenging side. The Snake River is a somewhat unpredictable course, with annually changing channels and logjams, that requires necessary navigation skills, particularly river reading. Even though the NPS helpfully classifies sections of the river as beginner, intermediate, and advanced, charting a course down Snake River for the unacquainted rafter may seem overwhelming.
That's why a "floating" raft tour like this Snake River Scenic Float experience from Viator, recommended by 97% of travelers, is the ideal alternative for risk-averse, scenically-minded adventurers. The panoramic three-hour tour runs from May to September, ideal for a spring or summer trip to explore Grand Teton, Jackson Hole, and the Snake River. It costs $120 per person.
Your guide and designated paddler will navigate you through the backcountry along the river — no rafting experience necessary. With your loaner pair of binoculars, you can sit back on the comfortable seats and survey the land, with a chance of spotting local eagles, elk, moose, or even grizzlies. And since each tour is limited to no more than 12 people, you'll get a small-group experience with a personal touch.