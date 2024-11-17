The National Park River In Wyoming Renowned For Crystal Clear Waters, Recreation, And Scenery

The jagged, often snow-capped peaks of Grand Teton National Park are a sight to see. They're also relatively easy to access, as this Wyoming destination is the only national park in America with an airport located inside of it. The park's soaring, iconic mountain range is home to wildlife like grizzlies, bison, and moose, complimented by postcard-worthy scenic lookouts and deep blue lakes like Jenny, Taggart, and Jackson.

Advertisement

An offshoot of Jackson Lake, Snake River slithers its way through three different states for more than 1,000 miles. The river actually starts near the Continental Divide in Yellowstone Park in Wyoming and works its way down to Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park. From there, it traverses Idaho — even carving through Hells Canyon, the deepest river gorge in America — and finally ends up in Washington, where it connects to the Columbia River.

And for those outdoor enthusiasts heading to Grand Teton, there's an idyllic activity that lets you take in the glorious, blue-green-hued, crystal-clear waters of Snake River and its captivating surroundings up close and personal — a scenic raft tour.

Advertisement