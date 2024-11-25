Tucked Away In A Forest Are Two Waterfalls So Scenic They're Called 'Niagara Falls Of Oregon'

Waterfalls hold a special place in the hearts of most outdoor enthusiasts; there's something about watching a river or stream tumble down into a rocky pool below that's nothing short of magical. Of course, the more significant the fall, the greater the allure, which is why Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, has such a well-earned reputation (as long as you avoid the tourist traps). But if you're looking for an enchanting waterfall experience on the West Coast, head to Siuslaw National Forest in Oregon, which is home to a 1.4-mile path that includes two waterfalls so spectacular they're referred to as the Niagara Falls of Oregon.

Wandering through dense, old-growth forest, Oregon's Niagara Falls Trail creates a serene escape into nature that leads visitors across charming wooden bridges that pass over bubbling streams. The first waterfall you'll encounter on this relaxed trail is Pheasant Creek Falls, an impressive 112-foot segmented cascade that tumbles down over moss-covered stone.

While hikers often get confused as to which waterfall they've come across due to their proximity to each other, Siuslaw Forest's Niagara Falls is the second of the two and sits at the end of the trail. A freefall-plunge-type waterfall in comparison to Pheasant Creek Falls, this Niagara Falls drops 107 feet straight down over a ridge of black basalt rock and into the water below. The best time to see the falls is during Oregon's winter rainy season, as the water flow is significantly reduced in the summer months.

