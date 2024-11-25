Tucked Away In A Forest Are Two Waterfalls So Scenic They're Called 'Niagara Falls Of Oregon'
Waterfalls hold a special place in the hearts of most outdoor enthusiasts; there's something about watching a river or stream tumble down into a rocky pool below that's nothing short of magical. Of course, the more significant the fall, the greater the allure, which is why Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, has such a well-earned reputation (as long as you avoid the tourist traps). But if you're looking for an enchanting waterfall experience on the West Coast, head to Siuslaw National Forest in Oregon, which is home to a 1.4-mile path that includes two waterfalls so spectacular they're referred to as the Niagara Falls of Oregon.
Wandering through dense, old-growth forest, Oregon's Niagara Falls Trail creates a serene escape into nature that leads visitors across charming wooden bridges that pass over bubbling streams. The first waterfall you'll encounter on this relaxed trail is Pheasant Creek Falls, an impressive 112-foot segmented cascade that tumbles down over moss-covered stone.
While hikers often get confused as to which waterfall they've come across due to their proximity to each other, Siuslaw Forest's Niagara Falls is the second of the two and sits at the end of the trail. A freefall-plunge-type waterfall in comparison to Pheasant Creek Falls, this Niagara Falls drops 107 feet straight down over a ridge of black basalt rock and into the water below. The best time to see the falls is during Oregon's winter rainy season, as the water flow is significantly reduced in the summer months.
Siuslaw National Forest's wildlife spotting opportunities
Oregon's Niagara Falls Trail is well-maintained and suitable for hikers of all skill levels, making it an excellent mini-adventure for families and anyone seeking a leisurely but rewarding hike. (If you're looking for a more challenging hike on the West Coast, check out our list of U.S. National Park trails that are only for experienced hikers.) The forest surrounding the trail is home to a diverse array of local wildlife, including the threatened silverspot butterfly, presenting outdoor photographers with a chance at nabbing a rare shot. If you're looking to settle into the forest for a longer stay, head to the nearby Rocky Bend Group campground, which is located on the banks of the Nestucca River.
Remember to check weather conditions before setting out on the trail — conditions can be slippery when wet, especially if you're not rocking the best gear for taking a hike. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a casual hiker, the Niagara Falls Trail offers a worthwhile experience in a truly lush, forested environment. And, as long as you're on the West Coast, consider heading down to the region known as California's waterfall mecca for even more watery hikes.