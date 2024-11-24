One Of The World's Largest Plant Mazes Is An Underrated Hawaiian Dream With A Unique Design
A gorgeous Hawaiian getaway is a fantastic way to enjoy tropical island life without leaving the United States. One of the best places to visit in Hawaii is Oahu, the state's third largest (but most populated) island. While many people visit this island for its famous coast, well-seasoned travelers know there's much more to do in Oahu beyond Waikiki Beach. After all, the island is home to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, dozens of beautiful hiking trails, and fantastic local restaurants. It's also where you'll find the famous Dole Pineapple Plantation near the town of Haleiwa on the North Shore. Here, you can enjoy many tours and activities — or get lost in the giant Pineapple Garden Maze.
The Dole Pineapple Garden Maze is one of those amazing experiences you can only have in Oahu. It measures over 3 acres of land and boasts 2.5 miles of pathways. The maze first opened in 1998 and expanded in 2007. In 2008, the site held the Guinness World Record for the world's largest hedge maze. At the moment, it doesn't have that distinction as the current record holder (since 2018) is the Yancheng Dafeng Dream Maze in Yancheng, China. Still, the Pineapple Garden Maze is one of the most impressive permanent plant mazes in the world and is home to over 14,000 plants (plus, the hedges are over 7 feet tall!). It also makes for an excellent family-friendly activity for visitors to Oahu, along with the plantation's express train tour and garden tour.
It takes about an hour to solve the Dole Pineapple Garden Maze
The middle of the maze is — perhaps unsurprisingly — designed in the shape of a pineapple. It takes about 45 minutes to one hour to complete, however, some visitors have completed the maze in as little as seven minutes. But reaching the giant pineapple in the middle of the maze isn't the only thing to do. Visitors who enter the maze are given a map to find the eight secret information stations hidden throughout, each one representing a different Hawaiian island — so the maze offers some cultural and educational insight as well. The site provides physical maps, but visitors can also download the free Dole Plantation app. Tickets for this experience cost between $7 and $10, depending on your age group and military status, and it's open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., though availability and cost are always subject to change.
Nearby Haleiwa is an excellent town to shop, eat, and enjoy the beach. One of the most popular places to go is Haleiwa Beach Park, with its soft sand and prime surfing zones for all levels, as the waters aren't too challenging. If you're more experienced, Waimea Beach Park is another excellent spot. Take a 35-minute drive up north to visit Turtle Bay Beach for a chance to spot sea turtles and seals basking in the sun. Or, a 15-minute drive southeast will bring you to the Kukaniloko Birthstones, an ancient henge with deep historical and spiritual significance to the island. If you're interested in visiting Hawaii for your next trip, check out our guide on the best things to do on Oahu.