One Of The World's Largest Plant Mazes Is An Underrated Hawaiian Dream With A Unique Design

A gorgeous Hawaiian getaway is a fantastic way to enjoy tropical island life without leaving the United States. One of the best places to visit in Hawaii is Oahu, the state's third largest (but most populated) island. While many people visit this island for its famous coast, well-seasoned travelers know there's much more to do in Oahu beyond Waikiki Beach. After all, the island is home to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, dozens of beautiful hiking trails, and fantastic local restaurants. It's also where you'll find the famous Dole Pineapple Plantation near the town of Haleiwa on the North Shore. Here, you can enjoy many tours and activities — or get lost in the giant Pineapple Garden Maze.

The Dole Pineapple Garden Maze is one of those amazing experiences you can only have in Oahu. It measures over 3 acres of land and boasts 2.5 miles of pathways. The maze first opened in 1998 and expanded in 2007. In 2008, the site held the Guinness World Record for the world's largest hedge maze. At the moment, it doesn't have that distinction as the current record holder (since 2018) is the Yancheng Dafeng Dream Maze in Yancheng, China. Still, the Pineapple Garden Maze is one of the most impressive permanent plant mazes in the world and is home to over 14,000 plants (plus, the hedges are over 7 feet tall!). It also makes for an excellent family-friendly activity for visitors to Oahu, along with the plantation's express train tour and garden tour.

