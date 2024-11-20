Nestled In The Boulder Mountains Of Idaho Is A Charming Ski Lodge With A Famed Rental Pup

In today's busy, technology-focused world, getting into the great outdoors is a great way to spend a vacation. While some opt for sunny, warm trails, others prefer snow, ice, and chilly, crisp mountain air. Although Colorado has the best skiing in the U.S., don't miss out on the winter wonders you can discover in the supremely underrated state of Idaho. There's one location in the Gem State that offers plenty of skiing and activities with a surprising furry friend. Galena Lodge is known for its snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, and it has also gained attention for loaning out one of the staff's dogs for outdoor fun.

Advertisement

Galena Lodge is located about 23 miles north of Ketchum in the foothills of the Boulder Mountain Range. The lodge is also within the Sawtooth National Forest (an uncrowded alternative to Grand Teton National Park) and is only open during the winter and summer. The lodge went viral in January 2024 after TikToker @squidwestra posted a video of one of the lodge's resident dogs, Rio, adorably resting his head out the lodge's loft window, which was adorned with the sign "loaner dogs." Now, Rio has his own Instagram account where you can catch all his winter antics.