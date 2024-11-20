Nestled In The Boulder Mountains Of Idaho Is A Charming Ski Lodge With A Famed Rental Pup
In today's busy, technology-focused world, getting into the great outdoors is a great way to spend a vacation. While some opt for sunny, warm trails, others prefer snow, ice, and chilly, crisp mountain air. Although Colorado has the best skiing in the U.S., don't miss out on the winter wonders you can discover in the supremely underrated state of Idaho. There's one location in the Gem State that offers plenty of skiing and activities with a surprising furry friend. Galena Lodge is known for its snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, and it has also gained attention for loaning out one of the staff's dogs for outdoor fun.
Galena Lodge is located about 23 miles north of Ketchum in the foothills of the Boulder Mountain Range. The lodge is also within the Sawtooth National Forest (an uncrowded alternative to Grand Teton National Park) and is only open during the winter and summer. The lodge went viral in January 2024 after TikToker @squidwestra posted a video of one of the lodge's resident dogs, Rio, adorably resting his head out the lodge's loft window, which was adorned with the sign "loaner dogs." Now, Rio has his own Instagram account where you can catch all his winter antics.
@squidwestra
the fact that we saw him after we went cross country skiing and didnt bring him makes me 😭😭 #snowdogs #galenalodge #sunvalleyidaho #sunvalley #crosscountryskiing #newyearsdayAdvertisement
Winter and summer activities (with or without dogs) at Galena Lodge
There are a lot of common mistakes people make while traveling with pets, which is why many opt to let their cats and dogs stay home. Not only is Galena Lodge very dog-friendly if you have a pup of your own, but you can also borrow Rio, a husky-shepherd mix owned by the lodge's managers, Kyle and Chelan Oldemeyer. Other dogs have been available to rent in the past, and while Rio also has a sister, Fly, she is only up for guests visiting her in the office instead of hitting the trails. You don't need to put in an application to bring Rio out, but he needs to stay on a leash and keep his GPS-equipped collar on.
With or without Rio, guests can enjoy some fun outdoor activities around Galena. The most popular draw is Nordic or cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. There isn't any traditional downhill skiing at Galena Lodge, and the establishment provides plenty of ski and snowshoe rentals, as well as lessons and clinics if you have never done these types of activities before. In the summer, guests can go hiking, backpacking, and biking. There are different trail maps, depending on how you'd like to explore the area, with about 30 miles of Nordic ski trails, 15 miles of snowshoe trails, and 40 miles of multi-use hiking and biking trails.
Stay in a backcountry yurt in the woods at Galena Lodge
The lodge itself is not technically a hotel but instead specializes in daytime activities and offers a restaurant for guests who work up an appetite on the trails. However, if you do want to stay overnight, Galena Lodge offers backcountry yurts, most of which sleep up to eight people (except the Honeymoon Yurt, which sleeps two). The yurts are located at various distances from the lodge, between a 15- to 60-minute skiing or snowshoeing commute in the winter. Each rental comes with a pull-behind sled for transporting suitcases and gear, along with a wood stove, a propane cooking stove, solar lights, kitchen equipment, dishes, and even books and games for entertainment.
Guests in the yurts must provide their own sleeping bags, bedding, flashlights, clothing, and personal items. There is no running water, and the only electricity comes from solar power. Although using the bathroom requires a visit to an outhouse, all guests can take advantage of the sauna located in one of the yurts on the grounds; however, you must bring your own towels, slippers, and anything else you might need. For meals, guests are free to visit the lodge's restaurant during business hours or take a reheatable meal back to their yurt in the winter. In the summer, the lodge serves up delicious barbecue as well. Although backcountry yurt life isn't for everyone, it's a great way to get in every experience you want at Galena Lodge.