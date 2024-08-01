Skip The Crowds At Grand Teton National Park And Visit These Awe-Inspiring Idaho Mountains

With its iconic peaks and serene lakes, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming is almost a little too well known for its natural splendor. According to the National Park Service, the park draws in 3 million visitors annually, meaning it can be a challenge to avoid the crowds — something you're probably aiming for if you're headed to a national park in the first place. If you're looking for rugged outdoor beauty without the tourist traffic, Idaho's Sawtooth Mountains are a fantastic alternative.

The lesser-known mountain range is lesser only in popularity; the Sawtooths' grandeur is the stuff of legend, with snow-capped peaks and deep valleys that stretch across central Idaho and reach an impressive 10,751 feet (roughly 3,277 meters) in elevation at the summit of Thompson Peak. The Sawtooth National Recreation Area sits on 756,000 acres of land within that range and only sees around 600,000 visitors a year. In comparison, Grand Teton National Park spreads across 310,000 acres, meaning you're far more likely to find yourself alone on one of the Sawtooth recreation area's 300 alpine lakes and 700-plus miles of trail.

Literature lovers will also enjoy the area's connection to one of the country's most revered writers. Ernest Hemingway was famously fond of the mountain range, to the degree that the U.S. Forest Service named a special section within the recreation area the Hemingway-Boulders Wilderness in 2018. Whether it's history or natural wonders you're after, the Sawtooth Mountains have plenty to offer.

