The Suitcase Brand Tons Of Flight Attendants Swear By

Shopping for a new suitcase? The best people to turn to for advice are professional flyers, as in flight attendants! Flight attendants are used to zipping around the globe at a moment's notice with nothing but a carry-on and a personal item. As such, they really have to maximize that suitcase by picking one that's lightweight, durable, and easy to maneuver through airports.

So which suitcase brand do tons of flight attendants swear by? Travelpro — more specifically, Travelpro Maxlite 5. The Travelpro brand makes a variety of suitcases, but this favored option is 21 inches tall and has four spinner wheels. We know this suitcase tops the rest because we searched travel websites, online forums, and product reviews. This particular suitcase kept popping up, being recommended by both flight attendants and frequent travelers. One Amazon customer shared "I'm a flight attendant and I had this suitcase just an older model. It lasted me 6 years, keep in mind I fly around the world. So it had TONS of use." We imagine the newer version has received an upgrade and will last even longer.

If you're searching for the perfect travel bag, Travelpro is a reliable choice. Since flight attendants rave about it, you know it passed their test. And with all the travel they do, we'd take their word for it. But if you want to learn more, read on. We'll detail the pros and cons of this suitcase so you can decide whether it's right for you.