The Suitcase Brand Tons Of Flight Attendants Swear By
Shopping for a new suitcase? The best people to turn to for advice are professional flyers, as in flight attendants! Flight attendants are used to zipping around the globe at a moment's notice with nothing but a carry-on and a personal item. As such, they really have to maximize that suitcase by picking one that's lightweight, durable, and easy to maneuver through airports.
So which suitcase brand do tons of flight attendants swear by? Travelpro — more specifically, Travelpro Maxlite 5. The Travelpro brand makes a variety of suitcases, but this favored option is 21 inches tall and has four spinner wheels. We know this suitcase tops the rest because we searched travel websites, online forums, and product reviews. This particular suitcase kept popping up, being recommended by both flight attendants and frequent travelers. One Amazon customer shared "I'm a flight attendant and I had this suitcase just an older model. It lasted me 6 years, keep in mind I fly around the world. So it had TONS of use." We imagine the newer version has received an upgrade and will last even longer.
If you're searching for the perfect travel bag, Travelpro is a reliable choice. Since flight attendants rave about it, you know it passed their test. And with all the travel they do, we'd take their word for it. But if you want to learn more, read on. We'll detail the pros and cons of this suitcase so you can decide whether it's right for you.
What to expect traveling with a Travelpro Maxlife 5 suitcase
What makes this Travelpro Maxlife 5 suitcase so great? It ticks a lot of boxes. Aesthetically speaking, it has a sleek, minimalistic design that appeals to a wide audience. The softside fabric is durable yet has some give, which comes in handy if you're stretching the packing limits. If you still can't fit everything, no worries. This model expands up to 2 inches, so you can squeeze in all those souvenirs. And that handy outer pouch is perfect for easy access.
One Amazon reviewer did their research before purchasing this bag, explaining, "This one always came out on top and had the best recommendations on the flight crew blogs." When she finally pulled the trigger, she discovered the bag lived up to the hype. "My husband is a pilot and we travel A LOT! This bag is great quality and just the right size." Obviously, the "right size" depends on the person. If you typically have trouble packing, read these flight attendants' tips for maximizing suitcase space.
With a volume of 46 liters, this suitcase fits a surprising amount of luggage. Savvy travelers could easily pack for a weeklong vacation in one bag. However, its biggest downfall may be that it doesn't meet the carry-on size requirements for all airlines. With wheels and handles, it comes to 23 in x 14.5 in x 9 in. Some domestic carriers as well as budget international airlines might not allow this suitcase as a carry-on. For example, European carrier Ryanair allows a maximum dimension of 22 in x 16 in x 8 in. Ultimately, your luggage decision should depend on the airlines you fly and how strictly they enforce these rules.