The 'Grand Canyon Of The Pacific' Is An Awe-Inspiring Hawaiian Beauty With Expansive Views And Hikes

While the Hawaiian archipelago is rife with geological wonders to behold, Waimea Canyon may be one of the most spectacular. This "Grand Canyon of the Pacific" is a nearly 2,000-acre ravine peppered with emerald forest and cascading waterfalls. Formed around five million years ago by a volcanic collapse followed by lava flows and rainwater erosion, Waimea features a unique topography of rugged ridges, layered slopes, and deep valleys. The canyon's brilliant reddish hue comes from millions of years of iron rusting in the soil.

Located near the western coast of Kauai, the Waimea Canyon is an adventurer's wonderland for hiking, sightseeing, and trout fishing (in season). While novice hikers can complete the easier, under-a-mile Cliff Trail, advanced hikers may want to trek the challenging 15-mile Waimea Canyon Trail or the steep 5-mile Kukui Trail. For those who simply want to savor incredible scenery, don't miss the Waimea Canyon Lookout for a humbling panorama of this ancient gorge, or cruise down the paved Waimea Canyon Drive (Highway 550) to see the canyon from new perspectives.

If you are planning on hiking, the best time to visit Waimea Canyon is generally during Kauai's dry summer season from May to September, so the trails are not muddy and easier to navigate. To avoid crowds and enjoy the unobstructed views of the canyon, early morning or late afternoon visits are ideal. The state park is open daily during daylight hours, and the entrance fee is $5 for non-Hawaiian residents. Don't miss out on the Waimea Canyon; it's one of the best things to do in Kauai.

