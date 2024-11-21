The 'Grand Canyon Of The Pacific' Is An Awe-Inspiring Hawaiian Beauty With Expansive Views And Hikes
While the Hawaiian archipelago is rife with geological wonders to behold, Waimea Canyon may be one of the most spectacular. This "Grand Canyon of the Pacific" is a nearly 2,000-acre ravine peppered with emerald forest and cascading waterfalls. Formed around five million years ago by a volcanic collapse followed by lava flows and rainwater erosion, Waimea features a unique topography of rugged ridges, layered slopes, and deep valleys. The canyon's brilliant reddish hue comes from millions of years of iron rusting in the soil.
Located near the western coast of Kauai, the Waimea Canyon is an adventurer's wonderland for hiking, sightseeing, and trout fishing (in season). While novice hikers can complete the easier, under-a-mile Cliff Trail, advanced hikers may want to trek the challenging 15-mile Waimea Canyon Trail or the steep 5-mile Kukui Trail. For those who simply want to savor incredible scenery, don't miss the Waimea Canyon Lookout for a humbling panorama of this ancient gorge, or cruise down the paved Waimea Canyon Drive (Highway 550) to see the canyon from new perspectives.
If you are planning on hiking, the best time to visit Waimea Canyon is generally during Kauai's dry summer season from May to September, so the trails are not muddy and easier to navigate. To avoid crowds and enjoy the unobstructed views of the canyon, early morning or late afternoon visits are ideal. The state park is open daily during daylight hours, and the entrance fee is $5 for non-Hawaiian residents. Don't miss out on the Waimea Canyon; it's one of the best things to do in Kauai.
Exploring Waimea Canyon and Kauai's highlights
For the ultimate day of exploring Kauai, embark on Viator's Waimea Canyon and Koke'e Tour. Your adventure will begin at 7:30 a.m. with pick-up by your expert guide. The first stop is Spouting Horn, one of Kauai's most photographed sites and a breathtaking coastal wonder. Next, you'll drive by the scenic Hanapepe Valley Lookout before seeing the Hanapepe Swinging Bridge, a pedestrian suspension bridge over the Hanapepe River that was built in 1911. The journey continues with lunch in Waimea, an under-the-radar town with stunning views.
The pièce-de-résistance is next: The jaw-dropping Waimea Canyon in all its natural glory with photo opportunities at the Waimea Canyon Lookout. You'll head north to Koke'e State Park, which is fringed by spiny mountains that frame majestic ocean views, and take an easy nature walk. After visiting Pu'u Hina Hina, another magnificent overlook of Waimea Canyon, you'll relax at nearby Kekaha Beach Park and later visit the 19th-century Russian Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park. The thrilling tour will conclude with a sampling of coffee at Kauai Coffee Company, the biggest coffee farm in America.
This 10-hour tour can accommodate up to 24 travelers and starts at $167 per person. The full-day adventure has drawn rave reviews from Viator travelers. "[Our guide] was super enthusiastic, very knowledgeable about the history and culture of the island, and also hilarious," wrote a Viator reviewer. "It was a great way to experience the rich culture and marvelous nature of Kauai."