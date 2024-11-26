The 'Grand Canyon Of The Yellowstone' Is A Breathtaking Marvel With Several Overlooks

The best way to get close to the Upper Falls is by visiting the Canyon Overlook and Sunset Point viewpoints. Both spots can be accessed by hiking the South Rim Trail, which runs shy of 2 miles, but this rim is also best explored by car. One of the most famous viewpoints in Yellowstone, Artist Point, is located at the end of the South Rim Drive. As you drive or take in the scenery, be careful, as some tourists drive recklessly along Yellowstone roads.

It was previously believed that Thomas Moran painted the view from Artist Point to convince Congress to protect the park in 1872, but apparently the place he painted is located along the North Rim. Regardless, Artist Point is still considered the best viewpoint in the park by visitors on Tripadvisor. You can also choose to hike 3 miles to Point Sublime to enjoy more of the canyon's picturesque views while winged wildlife like ospreys adorn the canyon's pinnacles.

While most of the hiking trails within Yellowstone and both rims are very accessible to visitors, the park does advise those with heart and other health conditions to be mindful of the long walks and steep paths during their journey. The trails to be avoided as needed are listed on the park's website, as well as which trails are suitable for wheelchair users. Make sure to check them thoroughly before venturing through the park to ensure your experience is an enjoyable one. And if you want to visit Yellowstone but don't think you have the financial means, check out our tips for visiting the national park on a budget.

