The 'Grand Canyon Of The Yellowstone' Is A Breathtaking Marvel With Several Overlooks
With its long history as the United States' first-ever national park, Yellowstone is a favorite among those seeking to admire wildlife in the U.S. However, Yellowstone offers much more than wildlife encounters. According to the National Park Service, Yellowstone holds about half of the world's active geysers, and it's also home to one of nature's most spectacular landscapes: the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River.
Not to be confused with the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, this particular canyon is located between the Upper and Lower waterfalls of the Yellowstone River, just south of Canyon Village in Wyoming. According to scientists (via the National Park Service), the canyon was formed around 150,000 years ago. It's divided into the North and South Rims, with some sites listing the Brink of the Upper Falls as a third section. With its awe-inspiring yellow, red, and pink colors stretching along the canyon's length of 20 miles, it has captivated the hearts of the many travelers visiting this unique geological formation.
Navigating the North Rim and the Brink of Upper Falls
The North Rim's viewpoints overlook the Lower Falls, while the South Rim's ones offer a view of the Upper Falls. Both of the rims are best covered by car. However, it is important to note that the North Rim is a one-way-only drive loop that includes the following overlooks (in order): the Brink of the Lower Falls, Lookout Point, Red Rock Point, Grand View, and Inspiration Point.
The Brink of the Lower Falls is the best place to see this waterfall, offering a short out-and-back hike that descends 600 feet to see them up close. Lookout Point is ideal for a panoramic view of Lower Falls and the surrounding area. Red Rock Point takes you on a hike down some paths and steps to admire the falls from a lower vantage point, but be warned that it's a steep trail with lots of stairs. From Grand View, visitors can witness the canyon as a whole. Then at Inspiration Point, the colors of the canyon's rock walls are most visible, with Lower Falls becoming a part of the distant horizon.
The Brink of the Upper Falls offers visitors three lookout points to get close to the waterfall: the Upper, Middle, and Lower overlooks, each with magnificent scenery of their own along paved trails. This area can only be accessed via Grand Loop Road. These views are nice but might be unsatisfying for some — luckily, the South Rim also offers some excellent viewpoints of the waterfalls and the Grand Canyon.
Get great Upper Falls views while exploring the South Rim
The best way to get close to the Upper Falls is by visiting the Canyon Overlook and Sunset Point viewpoints. Both spots can be accessed by hiking the South Rim Trail, which runs shy of 2 miles, but this rim is also best explored by car. One of the most famous viewpoints in Yellowstone, Artist Point, is located at the end of the South Rim Drive. As you drive or take in the scenery, be careful, as some tourists drive recklessly along Yellowstone roads.
It was previously believed that Thomas Moran painted the view from Artist Point to convince Congress to protect the park in 1872, but apparently the place he painted is located along the North Rim. Regardless, Artist Point is still considered the best viewpoint in the park by visitors on Tripadvisor. You can also choose to hike 3 miles to Point Sublime to enjoy more of the canyon's picturesque views while winged wildlife like ospreys adorn the canyon's pinnacles.
While most of the hiking trails within Yellowstone and both rims are very accessible to visitors, the park does advise those with heart and other health conditions to be mindful of the long walks and steep paths during their journey. The trails to be avoided as needed are listed on the park's website, as well as which trails are suitable for wheelchair users. Make sure to check them thoroughly before venturing through the park to ensure your experience is an enjoyable one. And if you want to visit Yellowstone but don't think you have the financial means, check out our tips for visiting the national park on a budget.