The Most Upsetting Tourist Mistakes People Make In Yellowstone National Park

The leading cause of death for people visiting Yellowstone isn't being mauled by grizzly bears or slipping while rock climbing. It's car crashes. You essentially have to be in a vehicle to explore Yellowstone. While you can book a bus tour, the most common way to get around is by driving yourself. This can be an incredible experience; in fact, the road nicknamed "the most beautiful roadway in America" takes you right into Yellowstone National Park. However, the narrow, winding roads can be tricky for those who aren't used to it. Even if you're completely comfortable with the terrain and there's not another pair of headlights in sight, however, you need to proceed with caution. No matter how quiet and remote a road seems to be, you should never speed through the park.

In addition to risks to and from other cars, the animals who call this park home wander across the road often. It's vital that you drive at a reasonable pace and keep your eyes open, for their safety and your own. Although this is a place where animals are supposed to be safe, animals including bison and bears are often killed in car accidents in and around Yellowstone. To avoid tragic incidents like these, the West Yellowstone Police Department has advised not only driving the speed limit, but being aware of weather and road conditions, and prudently slowing down even more when it's necessary.