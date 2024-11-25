The Secret Texas State Park Boasting Impressive Views Like Big Bend Without The Crowds
If you're dreaming of a trip to the remote and beautiful Big Bend National Park to see the unforgettable scenery and the big Texas sky above you but want an even quieter and more private experience, consider a trip to the lesser known Seminole Canyon State Park & Historic Site. If you want a feeling of isolation in nature, you'll find it here. The landscape is rough and rugged, with sheer canyon walls abruptly descending down to meet the river. There are over 2,100 acres of limestone cliffs, canyons, and serene river views, which are certainly worth the journey to Comstock, Texas in and of themselves, but the real draw to this park is the history.
Visitors to the park can explore some of the trails on their own, hunt for geocaches, set up camp at one of the campsites, and look up at the brilliantly clear night sky before falling asleep under the bright stars. However, with the guidance of a park ranger, you can explore Seminole Canyon and see glimpses of the people who walked this land before you, from World War II era constructions to the cave art of ancient people.
Step back in time at Seminole Canyon State Park & Historic Site
Although the land would have looked very different, likely closer to a verdant green forest, the stark natural landscape, undisturbed by many signs of human interference, makes it easy to put yourself in the shoes of the first humans to set foot here, around 12,000 years ago. It is believed that these Ice Age era people were hunters, drawn to the region by the biggest game possible — now-extinct megafauna that roamed the canyon. Over thousands of years, the area that is now Seminole Canyon State Park & Historic Site became more arid and dry, transforming into the rough landscape we see today. The people who lived there changed, too. It's believed that as the world around them changed, humans moved into the caves. Today, you can still see evidence of the way they lived through their art.
While parks like Mammoth Cave National Park can offer thrilling adventures in underground caverns, there are only a few places in the United States to admire cave paintings. While no one can say with 100% certainty what these images mean, even the paint it was drawn with tells a story about life in the canyon. The rock walls were decorated with red cave paintings, created from colorful rock dust and animal fat, and likely painted on the walls with brushes made from leaves. To see these paintings for yourself, there are a few different hikes you can take — but you'll have to book in advance and be escorted by a special guide.
How to hike the trails at Seminole Canyon
If you want to explore the gorgeous views and quiet trails at Seminole Canyon State Park & Historic Site, you're in luck. The best way to admire the landscape is by walking through it, and there are types of trails for every kind of hiker. While it's certainly a difficult trek, the Canyon Rim Trail provides breathtaking views of the canyon and the Rio Grande corridor far below. For a slightly easier route with sprawling vistas, try the Presa Overlook Trail. If you're looking for an easy hike, or even the perfect trail for your first solo hike, try the Birding Trail. As its name implies, this short route takes you to a spot where you're likely to be rewarded by the sight of birds overhead and the sound of birdsong around you.
There are also guided tour hikes in the park, which can take you onto trails not usually accessible by the public. You'll have to plan your trip between October and March and snag one of the 15 spots on the guided tours. If you're hoping to see the park's famous cave art, you'll need to book a Fate Bell Shelter Tour through Texas State Parks, the Upper Canyon Hike from Friends of Seminole Canyon State Park, or one of the tours from Shulma Treks in advance. Make sure that you read about your chosen hike in advance; just because they are guided tours doesn't mean they are short. Some of the hikes available are all-day affairs.