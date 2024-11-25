The Secret Texas State Park Boasting Impressive Views Like Big Bend Without The Crowds

Although the land would have looked very different, likely closer to a verdant green forest, the stark natural landscape, undisturbed by many signs of human interference, makes it easy to put yourself in the shoes of the first humans to set foot here, around 12,000 years ago. It is believed that these Ice Age era people were hunters, drawn to the region by the biggest game possible — now-extinct megafauna that roamed the canyon. Over thousands of years, the area that is now Seminole Canyon State Park & Historic Site became more arid and dry, transforming into the rough landscape we see today. The people who lived there changed, too. It's believed that as the world around them changed, humans moved into the caves. Today, you can still see evidence of the way they lived through their art.

While parks like Mammoth Cave National Park can offer thrilling adventures in underground caverns, there are only a few places in the United States to admire cave paintings. While no one can say with 100% certainty what these images mean, even the paint it was drawn with tells a story about life in the canyon. The rock walls were decorated with red cave paintings, created from colorful rock dust and animal fat, and likely painted on the walls with brushes made from leaves. To see these paintings for yourself, there are a few different hikes you can take — but you'll have to book in advance and be escorted by a special guide.