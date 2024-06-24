This Impressive Kentucky National Park Promises Unique Above And Underground Adventures

Are you looking for a true adventure on your next trip? Consider visiting Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky. A vast cave network waits below the surface of a beautiful but unassuming 80-square-mile landscape of hilly forest cut by springs and rivers. While you wouldn't guess it from above ground, the park features 365 miles of caves, the largest known cave system on the planet, descending into the earth. Caverns in the depths below Mammoth have still yet to be discovered.

As frightening as descending into the bowels of the earth might seem, from Japan's incredible Otake Limestone Caves to Italy's famous sea cave with glowing blue water, people all over the world can't resist it. The thrilling cave tours may be the draw of Mammoth Cave National Park, offering a rare glimpse into the fascinating caverns under the earth; however, you'll find plenty to do above ground, too. The list of options includes hiking trails, bicycle paths, spots to rent a kayak, and a variety of campsites that allow you to spend the night under the stars or a canopy of trees, fall asleep to the sound of the wind in the leaves, or wake up to the symphony of a rushing river.