The Breathtaking French Island That Is A Hot Spot For Dangerous Sharks

Anyone who's been to the beach knows the importance of water safety. While the sand and surf can be fun and relaxing, it's important to remember that the water is also home to thousands of creatures –– and some of them can be a threat to humans if we get too close. Even though the likelihood of a shark attack is rare, it's better to be safe when you're in the ocean. There are many dangerous, shark-infested beaches around the world, but issues with Réunion Island's shark attacks mean that many visitors can't enjoy the water on the beach, except in specific areas. The amount of attacks, as well as the ratio of fatal attacks, means that there are strict rules about where you can and can't swim.

Réunion Island is a tiny island controlled by France in the Indian Ocean off the eastern side of Africa. The small island is a little less than 500 miles from Madagascar and about 140 miles from the island of Mauritius. Despite the slightly dangerous waters, the island is full of colorful tropical forests, beautiful beaches, and fascinating volcanic areas. One of the main ways to reach Réunion Island is by flying through France, which has direct flights from Paris or Marseilles. You can opt to go through Johannesburg, Madagascar, Rodrigues, the Comoros, Mayotte, or Mauritius. Once you're on the island, it is best to rent a car and drive to the beaches and major attractions.