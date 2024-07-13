The Most Dangerous Shark-Infested Beaches In The World

Nothing ruins a relaxing day at the beach faster than hearing the word "shark" enter the conversation. However, the reality is that every time you step a toe in the ocean, you're entering the shark's domain, and the possibility of encountering one of them is present. In 2023, the amount of unprovoked attacks saw a slight uptick, with the number of deaths from shark bites doubling compared to 2022, according to The University of Florida's International Shark Attack File (ISAF). "This is within the range of the normal number of bites, though the fatalities are a bit unnerving this year," explained Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History's shark research program.

In 2024, 12 shark attacks had reportedly occurred in the United States alone less than halfway through the year (via El País). The thing is that many of these shark encounters are concentrated around specific beaches that attract these sea creatures for one reason or another. With that in mind, you may want to avoid planning your vacation at one of these extremely shark-infested beaches around the world.