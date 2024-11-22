The Ultimate Guide For Planning The Perfect Trip To Aruba

Aruba is an easy trip if you live in the eastern half of the United States. The international airport (AUA) is located in Oranjestad. There are nonstop flights to Aruba from many U.S. cities, including New York, Boston, Dallas, and Chicago. If you're flying back to the United States, there is U.S. pre-clearance at the Aruba airport, so you will not need to clear immigration and customs stateside. Plus, visas are not required for U.S. citizens and permanent residents to visit Aruba.

The official language of Aruba is Dutch and Papiamento, the local Creole language. Many Arubans, especially those working in the tourism and hospitality industry, also speak English quite well, so the language barrier is typically not an issue for tourists visiting the island.

The currency of Aruba is called the florin, and at the time of writing, 1 Aruban florin is equivalent to U.S. $0.56. If you're coming from the United States, though, there's no need to exchange any currency. The U.S. dollar is widely accepted all over the island and a lot of restaurants and shops list their prices in dollars.

Getting around the island without a rental car is fairly easy, especially if you're staying in one of the major areas. There is a public bus that has regular service between tourist areas like Oranjestad, Palm Beach, and Eagle Beach. Since the island isn't that big, a taxi is also an easy and relatively inexpensive way to get places. Just keep in mind that generally, taxis are cash only.

The rainy season in Aruba is from November to January, but even then the rain tends to come in short spurts, so visitors can still easily enjoy their day outside.