One Of America's 'Most Unusual Towns' Is A Unique, Scenic, And Progressive Destination In Iowa

Among the many fascinating destinations across the U.S., few are as distinctive as Maharishi Vedic City, a place where ancient philosophies guide a very modern way of life. Located north of Fairfield, Iowa, in the cornfield plains, Maharishi Vedic City is a one-of-a-kind community that was established back in 2001. It's visually unique, as it was planned in accordance with ancient laws that allow humans to live in harmony with planetary activities and cosmic shifts.

The city also promotes a very progressive way of life. It is America's first all-organic city, with a primary focus on regenerative organic agriculture and sustainability. The residents enjoy a very healthy lifestyle with meditation, holistic health, wellness, and consciousness-based education at the forefront. You certainly won't find a buzzing nightlife in Maharishi Vedic City, but you may possibly find inner peace.

Though Maharishi Vedic City is a must-visit destination in its own right, Iowa is full of underrated hidden gems that you wouldn't expect. It's home to the World's Largest Truckstop, a far cry from the tranquility of Maharishi Vedic City but one of the most unique places to stop on your road trip across America. Another beautiful place to visit is Winterset, a small city with world-famous covered bridges located about 130 miles west of Maharishi Vedic City. Believe it or not, Iowa also has one of the best towns for wine lovers in all of the Midwest. But while it turns out that there's much more to Iowa than its agricultural roots, Maharishi Vedic City stands out as the state's most unique destination of all.

