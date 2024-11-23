One Of America's 'Most Unusual Towns' Is A Unique, Scenic, And Progressive Destination In Iowa
Among the many fascinating destinations across the U.S., few are as distinctive as Maharishi Vedic City, a place where ancient philosophies guide a very modern way of life. Located north of Fairfield, Iowa, in the cornfield plains, Maharishi Vedic City is a one-of-a-kind community that was established back in 2001. It's visually unique, as it was planned in accordance with ancient laws that allow humans to live in harmony with planetary activities and cosmic shifts.
The city also promotes a very progressive way of life. It is America's first all-organic city, with a primary focus on regenerative organic agriculture and sustainability. The residents enjoy a very healthy lifestyle with meditation, holistic health, wellness, and consciousness-based education at the forefront. You certainly won't find a buzzing nightlife in Maharishi Vedic City, but you may possibly find inner peace.
Though Maharishi Vedic City is a must-visit destination in its own right, Iowa is full of underrated hidden gems that you wouldn't expect. It's home to the World's Largest Truckstop, a far cry from the tranquility of Maharishi Vedic City but one of the most unique places to stop on your road trip across America. Another beautiful place to visit is Winterset, a small city with world-famous covered bridges located about 130 miles west of Maharishi Vedic City. Believe it or not, Iowa also has one of the best towns for wine lovers in all of the Midwest. But while it turns out that there's much more to Iowa than its agricultural roots, Maharishi Vedic City stands out as the state's most unique destination of all.
The history of Maharishi Vedic City
Touted as America's most progressive city, Maharishi Vedic City was meticulously developed according to the principles of the Veda, ancient scriptures written in Sanskrit that form the basis of the Hindu religion. In addition to teachings about the nature of existence and the importance of religion, the Vedas provide insightful guidance about how to lead a balanced and healthy life.
The city plan was based on an ancient system of architecture known as Vastu, which is based on natural laws and takes into account the various planets in our solar system and human health from a Vedic perspective. The creator of Vastu is a Hindu religious leader named Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who was famous for introducing Transcendental Meditation (TM) to the Western world and combining Vedic knowledge with modern science. The Beatles were some of the most famous followers of Maharishi and practitioners of TM.
According to Vastu, buildings and homes are constructed based on the latitudes and longitudes of Earth and must align with both the North and South poles and the equator. The purpose is to restore harmony and balance, create optimal conditions for meditation, and encourage creativity, health, and good fortune. According to Vedic City Planning, this style of architecture supports the betterment of society by creating a protective barrier to both inner and outer stress, which they say reduces the risk of crime and natural disasters.
In Maharishi Vedic City, everything is built according to the sun's movement. The houses face east, and the streets are aligned in a north-south, east-west direction with trees all around. The city has sustainable infrastructure and is powered by solar energy and other renewable sources, with all buildings constructed out of natural materials.
Fascinating places to visit in Maharishi Vedic City
There's plenty to do in Maharishi Vedic City in addition to admiring its unique architecture and soaking up the idyllic atmosphere. As the saying goes, when in Rome, do as the Romans do; in the case of Maharishi Vedic City, that means participating in some Transcendental Meditation. The city has a large Meditation Dome that you can visit as part of a guided tour, along with the Fairfield Peace Palace, an off-grid sustainable community called the Abundance Eco Village, and many other unique sights. Guided tours are offered every day of the week and are about two or three hours long.
You'll want to stock up on the locally grown organic fruits and vegetables readily available at the city's markets and enjoy the many nature trails for hiking, cycling, cross-country skiing, and picnicking. The city is also home to several famous destinations worth visiting. The Raj Ayurveda Health Center and Spa is a renowned 100-acre wellness retreat that specializes in holistic Ayurvedic treatments with packages that range from 5 to 21 nights.
Astronomy enthusiasts must pay a visit to the Maharishi Vedic Observatory, a breathtaking open-air observatory consisting of large stone sundials that allow you to observe the cosmos as early civilizations did centuries ago. You can also pay a visit to the Maharishi International University campus, a non-profit university that offers both unique programs like Sustainable & Regenerative Living, Consciousness & Human Potential, and more traditional fields like Mathematics, Physics, and Creative Writing.