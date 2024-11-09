The Most Unique Roadside Stops Across America For Your Next Long Drive
Whether you are moving across the country or visiting family for Thanksgiving, long drives are often an inevitable part of life. You may look forward to the time you spend in the car, listening to an audiobook, or bonding with family members. On the other hand, you may dread sitting still for so long. Regardless, breaking up the journey with a few sightseeing stops can help you feel more refreshed and energized for the miles ahead.
Thankfully, the U.S. is known for its stunningly beautiful, bizarre, and educational roadside attractions. Museums, larger-than-life statues, and a plethora of parks are accessible right from the highway. Here are some of the most unique roadside stops across America for your next long drive. Some you might call kitschy, while others will resonate deep within your soul, but we guarantee that all of them will be memorable.
Mitchell Corn Palace
Though not as prolific as states like Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska, South Dakota is nevertheless one of the nation's top producers of corn. If you are in any doubt about the crop's significance to the state's economy and culture, just visit the Mitchell Corn Palace, which is allegedly the only corn palace in the world. Just be prepared for corny jokes if you decide to take one of the complimentary tours offered during the summer. After all, when passing near the town of Mitchell (located just off I-90), you really have no excuse not to visit, considering admission is free.
Since the Corn Palace was founded in 1892, a different set of themed murals have been displayed on its walls each year (with a few exceptions due to factors like COVID-19, World Wars I and II, and drought). 2025's theme is Wonders of the World. If you enjoy the Corn Palace, you should also pull off I-90 when you reach Sioux Falls, one of the Midwest's artsiest cities and a South Dakota gem full of parks, trails, and waterfalls.
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site
This UNESCO World Heritage Site in Illinois is an under-the-radar cultural gem that sheds light on what life was like in North America before colonization. In fact, the Cahokia Mounds are larger than any other pre-Columbian landmark that we know of north of the Mexican border. They are located between Collinsville and St. Louis, near several major thoroughfares like the American Discovery Trail. In fact, if you hike or bike on this scenic adventure through America, you'll find yourself close to the Cahokia Mounds.
The highly advanced city of Cahokia was home to roughly 120 mounds, about 80 of which still exist today. They are located on what was an impressive 4,000 acres (over six square miles) in 1100 C.E. The largest of these, Monks Mound, holds the title of being the Western Hemisphere's largest earthen structure from prehistoric times. A stairway to the top exists for modern visitors. You can learn more about each mound on the official website, but taking a guided tour is recommended to truly appreciate the ancient city's significance.
Elk City Museum Complex
Route 66 is set to turn 100 years old in 2026, and there is no better way to celebrate than by visiting the Elk City Museum Complex in Oklahoma, not far from I-40. It's home to the National Route 66 & Transportation Museum, where you can step back in time and appreciate how the "Mother Road," as "Grapes of Wrath" author John Steinbeck referred to it, evolved and ultimately became defunct over the 20th century. Historical photos, audio recordings, and signs are abundant in this comprehensive museum.
While you're there, check out the three other museums in the complex. The Old Town Museum focuses on pioneers, cowboys and rodeos, and Native Americans, the Blacksmith Museum illuminates the process of working with iron and steel, and the Farm & Ranch Museum houses historical farm equipment. Entry fees are $5 or less, depending on whether you wish to visit more than one museum. We suggest setting aside at least two hours and hitting them all.
Cars, cars, cars
If you're already having nightmares about your car breaking down, you might not initially want to visit a car graveyard, but the quirkiness and artistic appeal of these attractions will ultimately win you over. Several major graveyards exist across the country, so you may very well be able to hit one on your journey.
You can't miss Cadillac Ranch while cruising along Route 66; it is located right next to the I-40 on the western side of Amarillo, Texas. Here, 10 Cadillacs stand in a line with their noses in the ground; in the years since their installation in 1974, they have each acquired a thick layer of spray paint from tourists excited to leave tangible evidence of their time on the famous highway. Meanwhile, Nebraska's Carhenge offers travelers a quirky alternative to England's Stonehenge; what's more, it's free to visit and not plagued by massive crowds. Finally, The International Car Forest of the Last Church is similar to Cadillac Ranch, but larger, and located near US-95 in Goldfield, Nevada. It features over 40 colorfully spray-painted trucks, cars, vans, and, as a grand finale, a school bus, all along an easy walking path.
World's Largest Truck Stop
Need a snack, or maybe two? Someone in the backseat howling for a bathroom break? If you're passing through Iowa on I-80, head to the Iowa 80 Truck Stop, otherwise known as the World's Largest Truck Stop. Truckers can spend weeks away from home at a time, transporting everything from groceries to cars like the one you'll be sitting in. They make it possible for us to go about our day-to-day lives, and we owe them our respect. This museum is a tribute to their hard work and an offering to make their lives a little easier.
Located in Walcott, Iowa, and sprawling across more than 200 acres, this massive truck stop has all you might expect — fast food, bathrooms, and a convenience store — and then some. For instance, there's also a Dogomat in case your favorite co-pilot can't be wrangled into a hotel bathtub, as well as a floor set aside for truck drivers to check items like getting a haircut and seeing a dentist off their to-do lists. There's also a trucking museum where you can learn about the history of trucking and see trucks of all shapes and sizes. Don't forget to stop by the gift store on your way out for the obligatory magnet.
Pops 66 Soda Ranch
Undoubtedly, one of the greatest road trip dilemmas is having to choose between gas station coffee and one of the same sodas you've been drinking all week long. It's debatable whether Pops 66 Soda Ranch will make that choice easier or harder. Located in Arcadia, Oklahoma, this store offers nearly 500 unique drinks, so you may have even more trouble deciding what you want! We suggest stocking your car with several different bottles that you can look forward to drinking on the long, boring stretches of highway ahead.
Pops 66 Soda Ranch also functions as a gas station, convenience store, and restaurant. Try to time your visit after dusk so that you can gawk at the giant neon soda bottle outside the store, and don't hesitate to order the root beer bread pudding if you are in the mood for a sweet treat. The restaurant's burgers, fries, shakes, and eggs are also famous among locals.
Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum
Museums are not everyone's idea of fun, but how could you say no to the Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum, located just off Highway 30 in Ohio near Hocking Hills State Park? This eclectic collection, which is allegedly the largest in the U.S., will remind you what life was like before we all used computers. It's free to visit this museum and see over 3,400 sharpeners, the result of more than 20 years of collection.
A previous visitor, Jessie S, mentioned on TripAdvisor how fun it can be to play "I Spy" here. Indeed, with pencil sharpeners in the shape of various animals, famous buildings, rollerblades, harps, grand pianos, and more, you won't run out of interesting things to look at here. Next door is the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center, a great place to pop into if you'll be staying longer in the area. Indeed, Hocking Hills State Park is a prime destination to explore towering trees and waterfalls surrounded in fall foliage hues.
Garnet Ghost Town
While we can't promise that you'll see any ghosts at Garnet Ghost Town, we can guarantee that you'll learn a lot about the area's history of mining while wandering its streets. If you are familiar with semi-precious stones, it's not too difficult to guess this town's namesake. Garnet, a ruby-colored gemstone, was common here, but more importantly, so was gold. At the turn of the 20th century, the town was booming with business, and around 1,000 people called it home. However, within 20 years of the boom beginning, it came to an abrupt end and most people left town. Following World War II, Garnet became a ghost town for good.
Garnet is accessible by a short detour from I-90 in the outskirts of Missoula, Montana. A small fee (currently $10) applies to visitors over the age of 16. Also note that which route you take to the town depends on the vehicle you are driving and that during the winter months when snowfall is heaviest (typically late December through the end of April), you would need to either cross-country ski or snowmobile to visit Garnet. The nearby city of Missoula is a must-stop location on a western road trip filled with bright blue glacial lakes and panoramic alpine views, so we recommend allotting extra time for exploring the area.
Taos Pueblo
Taos Pueblo is somewhat of a detour from I-25 (nearly 1 ½ hours from Santa Fe, New Mexico), but trust us when we say it's worth it to drive to this World Heritage Site. Take a half-day cultural tour with Viator through Taos, and you'll get to visit both the historic pueblo and landmarks in the surrounding area, such as the picturesque St. Francisco Assisi Mission Church, the magnificent Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, and the 19th-century Hacienda de los Martinez. Reviews confirm that the tour guides are knowledgeable and affable, so don't be afraid to ask questions. Even those who call New Mexico home gave raving reviews about how much they learned.
In Taos Pueblo, you'll see buildings that date back to as early as 1000 C.E. It is the general consensus that these structures, which feature beautiful and practical adobe architecture, have been filled with life and culture longer than any other community in the modern-day U.S. In fact, 150 people still live here year-round. Visiting Taos will expose you to an admirable fusion of tradition and modernity exhibited by this adaptable community. Tourism, arts, and crafts are integral to the Pueblo's economy, so it is important to visit mindfully and responsibly. Tour reviews indicate that you may have some free time to explore on your own, so bring money to purchase pottery, jewelry, and leather products.
Magnificent Animals
If your car is turning into a zoo with kids screaming or packets of chips strewn across the backseat, it may be time to stretch your legs. Of course, you could visit a real zoo, but to up the novelty factor, seek out one of the larger-than-life animals that dot America's highways.
The Cabazon Dinosaurs, of "Pee Wee Herman's Big Adventure" fame, are located in Cabazon, California, just off I-10. Two dinosaurs, Dinny and Mr. Rex, have patiently been posing for tourists for decades, and they are now joined by more than 100 other dinosaurs. In Cottonwood, Idaho, you'll find the World's Largest Beagle off Highway 95. He won't come when you call his name ("Sweet Willy"), but he has been an iconic fixture in the area since 2003. The owners recently retired, so you can no longer book a stay inside the pup. The gift shop is also currently being converted into a museum. Finally, in Margate, New Jersey, gawk at Lucy the Elephant, who has been standing six stories high since her construction in 1881. For a small fee, you can even take a guided tour inside Lucy.
San Antonio Missions National Historic Park
San Antonio, Texas, is one of our favorite 12 destinations for a family-friendly Thanksgiving vacation, and it is also a great place to spend a day or two when on a road trip. While visiting the city, be sure to tour the San Antonio Missions National Historic Park, which is located in southern San Antonio and is home to four extremely well-preserved Spanish missions. When taken alongside Mission Valero, otherwise known as the Alamo, these missions constitute a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the only one you'll find in the state of Texas.
Two ranger-led tours are available each day, and we recommend taking one to better appreciate the complex, often harrowing history behind the missions. You'll learn how the Spanish and Indigenous communities interacted with one another during the 18th century, creating a distinct culture and way of life. You'll also be given a crash course on the architectural style of the missions and the significance of the frescos that can still be seen in Mission Concepción and Mission San José. While wandering the grounds, you can't miss the Espada Aqueduct, which is older than any other Spanish aqueduct in the U.S., or the acequias (irrigation ditches).
The Makings of a Giant Picnic
Tired of eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on the go? Enjoy your chow at one of the various food-themed monuments across the U.S. The World's Largest Teapot in Chester, West Virginia, is a quick stop off Highway 30. Alternatively, you can visit the World's Largest Operational Frying Pan in Rose Hill, North Carolina, not far from I-40. In case you're wondering, the word "operational" isn't just for show; the 15-foot wide, two ton pan really gets used each year for the NC Poultry Jubilee. To truly get in the picnic spirit, though, you'll need to make your way to Newark, Ohio, where you'll find the World's Largest Basket Building. It used to be the headquarters for a basket company and is 192 feet long at its base.
But what's a teapot, a frying pan, and a picnic basket without any food? Consider visiting the Jimmy Carter Peanut in Plains, Georgia, which greets tourists with a toothy grin. If you're allergic to peanut-themed humor, hit the World's Largest Pistachio in Alamogordo, New Mexico instead. Or you could visit the World's Largest Czech Egg in Wilson, Kansas, just off I-70. Housed under a giant gazebo, this piece of art is a treat for the eyes and decorated in black, red, yellow, and white patterns.
World's Largest Working Fire Hydrant
Smiles are a non-negotiable at this eccentric roadside attraction, found at a small park in Beaumont, Texas, near I-10. This fire hydrant used to be the largest one in the world before it was surpassed by one in Columbia, South Carolina. However, that hydrant is currently seeking a new home and is both hollow and non-functional. We prefer this fire hydrant for its aesthetic and nostalgic value; donated by Walt Disney in 1999, its fiberglass and steel frame is decorated with Dalmatian spots as a tribute to the movie "101 Dalmatians."
While Cruella de Vil, Pongo, and Perdita won't be there to greet you, the fire hydrant truly is a sight to marvel at. It weighs over 4,500 pounds, stands 24 feet tall, and can theoretically conduct 1,500 gallons of water per minute. While you're in Columbia, check out the Fire Museum of Texas, which provides a fascinating history of fire fighting over the centuries, or spend some time outdoors at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, which also functions as a charming and secluded wedding venue in South Carolina.
Salvation Mountain
Regardless of your religious or spiritual inclinations, Salvation Mountain is worth a visit for its vibrant, colorful hues. Located in the Coachella Valley of Southern California, this piece of art was created by Leonard Knight over the course of three decades. Slowly and steadily, he poured cement and painted images onto what would become Salvation Mountain, a testament to his faith and his belief in living a simple life, unhindered by materialistic baggage. In fact, Knight's lifestyle was so minimalistic that he lived out of the back of a truck. The words "God is love" can be seen at the top of Salvation Mountain, with the Sinner's Prayer underneath it. You may recognize it from the 2007 film "Into the Wild," a film in which Knight actually made a cameo appearance.
All the paint Knight used to decorate the mountain was donated to him by visitors, and while he passed away in 2014, it remains a popular attraction that locals are going to great lengths to preserve. Just take it from California's former Senator Barbara Boxer, who sent a letter to Congress describing Salvation Mountain as "profoundly strange and beautifully accessible, and worthy of the international acclaim it receives."