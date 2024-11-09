Whether you are moving across the country or visiting family for Thanksgiving, long drives are often an inevitable part of life. You may look forward to the time you spend in the car, listening to an audiobook, or bonding with family members. On the other hand, you may dread sitting still for so long. Regardless, breaking up the journey with a few sightseeing stops can help you feel more refreshed and energized for the miles ahead.

Thankfully, the U.S. is known for its stunningly beautiful, bizarre, and educational roadside attractions. Museums, larger-than-life statues, and a plethora of parks are accessible right from the highway. Here are some of the most unique roadside stops across America for your next long drive. Some you might call kitschy, while others will resonate deep within your soul, but we guarantee that all of them will be memorable.