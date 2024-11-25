The Horrifying Type Of Wave That Makes This Iconic Beach In Iceland So Deadly

While breathtaking Iceland may be one of the safest countries in the world, travelers looking to bask on the volcanic shores of Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach should be on the lookout for an entirely different kind of danger: sneaker waves. These potentially deadly waves are unexpectedly tall and powerful and can knock down unsuspecting beachgoers and drag them out to sea. To find out more, Islands spoke to a pair of experts: warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey Bay regions Brian Garcia, and Joe Sienkiewicz, chief of the ocean applications branch of NOAA/National Weather Service Ocean Prediction Center.

Advertisement

"Sneaker waves can be deadly because people are lulled into a false sense of security ..." Garcia told Islands exclusively. "Imagine going to the beach and the ocean looks nearly flat, with waves that are only about a foot or two high. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, waves with heights of two to three times higher than those ambient waves roll in and up the beach."

These waves can and do happen on many beaches, but they are unsettlingly common on the gorgeous black shores of Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach. Sienkiewicz explained that storms form in the open waters of the North Atlantic Ocean, and the strong winds create waves, which can reach the south coast of Iceland, even though they're by no means exclusive to the Nordic country. "That area has a very sharp rise in the ocean bottom from quite deep to relatively shallow — swell, especially long periods between crests, will tend to heap up as it passes into the shallow waters," he noted.

Advertisement