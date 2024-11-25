The Horrifying Type Of Wave That Makes This Iconic Beach In Iceland So Deadly
While breathtaking Iceland may be one of the safest countries in the world, travelers looking to bask on the volcanic shores of Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach should be on the lookout for an entirely different kind of danger: sneaker waves. These potentially deadly waves are unexpectedly tall and powerful and can knock down unsuspecting beachgoers and drag them out to sea. To find out more, Islands spoke to a pair of experts: warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey Bay regions Brian Garcia, and Joe Sienkiewicz, chief of the ocean applications branch of NOAA/National Weather Service Ocean Prediction Center.
"Sneaker waves can be deadly because people are lulled into a false sense of security ..." Garcia told Islands exclusively. "Imagine going to the beach and the ocean looks nearly flat, with waves that are only about a foot or two high. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, waves with heights of two to three times higher than those ambient waves roll in and up the beach."
These waves can and do happen on many beaches, but they are unsettlingly common on the gorgeous black shores of Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach. Sienkiewicz explained that storms form in the open waters of the North Atlantic Ocean, and the strong winds create waves, which can reach the south coast of Iceland, even though they're by no means exclusive to the Nordic country. "That area has a very sharp rise in the ocean bottom from quite deep to relatively shallow — swell, especially long periods between crests, will tend to heap up as it passes into the shallow waters," he noted.
How to avoid sneaker waves and other dangerous water conditions
If you're planning your first trip to Iceland and have Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach on your list, you should know that the water is off limits. You can absolutely admire the steely waves crashing against the black shore, but actually swimming here is not allowed because the water can be so deadly. There are other beaches in Iceland, however, and there are plenty of other beaches around the world with a risk of sneaker waves. If you're planning on swimming on the coast, or even walking in the surf, Brian Garcia told us that you should always talk to an on-duty lifeguard to help you avoid sneaker waves and identify dangerous water conditions, like rip currents.
To get a better sense of ocean conditions, Garcia also cautioned in our exclusive conversation: "Watch the ocean for 20 to 30 minutes to see if any large 'sets of waves' arrive during that time. Know the tides. Are they pushing in or pulling out? Take a look at the 'debris line' on the beach. Where is ocean debris washing up to? That's a good indicator as to how far the water has washed up the beach in the recent past."
If you can't tell whether or not the water is safe, Garcia's advice was simple: Don't go in the water. Just like at Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach, the risks of swimming in potentially dangerous waters are too catastrophic to be worth it. You're better off just appreciating the sights and sounds of the waves from farther back.
What to do if you see a sneaker wave
Obviously, not being in the water when a potentially deadly wave approaches is your best option, but what should you do if you're already swimming and see an unusually tall wave coming? According to Brian Garcia, the best thing you can do is stay calm. If you're able to get out of its way, do so. If the force of the wave knocks you down, try not to get pulled out to sea by digging into the sand. If you get pulled out anyway, Garcia advised: "Tread water. In cold water, your body will want to condense to maintain warmth around your core, called cold water paralysis. This will cause an inability to tread water. Fight this so treading water can continue. Swim toward waves that can be 'surfed' toward the beach. Wave and yell for help. Draw attention to your situation."
As heartless as it sounds, if you see someone else get washed away by a sneaker wave, you shouldn't try to save them. Instead, try to throw them a flotation device and get help from the coast guard, a lifeguard, or even a surfer who is trained on how to safely swim in dangerous ocean conditions to rescue another person. If you see an animal get swept under by a sneaker wave, don't panic; they likely have a higher chance of survival in the water than you do. Garcia told us exclusively, "Animals have instincts for how to survive. Accounts of animals dying due to sneaker waves are rare."