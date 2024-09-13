The Easiest Way To Identify Where Dangerous Rip Currents Are On The Beach

You're enjoying a relaxing and fun beach day around the popular spring break city of Fort Lauderdale when you spot something — a channel of water that looks different from the waves around it. Don't be deceived: this might seem like a harmless quirk of the natural flow of ocean water, but a narrow current of water flowing out to sea that looks different from the surrounding waves can be a deadly seaside phenomenon known as a rip current.

To learn how to identify these dangerous currents, Islands spoke to health and safety expert Mathew Giachetti, a representative of the United States Lifesaving Association (USLA), on behalf of Fox Entertainment's 'Rescue: HI-Surf' x LIFEGUARDS FIRST Advocacy Campaign.

"Learn to identify rip currents and take the time to evaluate the water before you enter the water," was Giachetti's primary piece of advice. There are a lot of different ways a rip current can look, but you should keep your eyes open for channels in the water that stand out. That could mean a surging stream of choppy water, one narrow path where random ocean gunk like seaweed and foam are flowing out to sea, or even just a strip where the water seems darker and calmer than the rest of the water you can see from the beach. In addition to scanning the water for potential rip currents yourself, you should also check in with on-duty lifeguards who have more experience identifying rip currents before heading into the water (and of course, only go swimming from beaches where there is a lifeguard on duty to keep you safe).

