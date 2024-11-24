The Tropical Island That's A Surfer's Paradise And Best Known As The 'Bali Of The Philippines'
Every traveler has their preferred type of place to visit. If you love to ski, you opt for mountain ranges and cooler climates. If you love art, you find fascinating cities with rich histories and interesting architecture. And if you love to surf, finding an island adventure is usually at the top of your priorities. While there are some beautiful places to surf all around the world, like beach resorts in Bali or white-sand beaches on Hawaii, you might also want to consider Siargao Island in the Philippines. The increasingly popular destination is well known for its world-class surfing, leading it to be nicknamed the "Bali of the Philippines."
Siargao Island is located in the Surigao del Norte province of the Philippines. The island has its own airport, Sayak Airport, which operates flights to and from other major cities in the country, including Manila and Cebu. Generally, the most popular times to visit the island are during the dry season (March to September), including part of the peak surfing season (July to November). Meanwhile, October to February offers some respite from the crowds. Although it's technically the rainy season, you still have a chance of enjoying sunny weather as well. Once you're on the island, small groups and solo travelers can easily (and cheaply) rent scooters, motorbikes, and tricycles for getting around the island. You can also find taxis (known as tuk-tuks) or car rental companies.
Siargao is one of the best islands in the world for surfing
Siargao's friendly people, excellent food, and natural beauty make it one of the best islands to live on, let alone visit. This is particularly true if you're a surfer. The most popular surfing location is Cloud 9, which is known for its incredible waves that are perfect for experienced surfers. The amount of sharp rocks and coral reefs makes it a little too precarious for beginner wave riders, which is why it's generally advised for some surfers to wear helmets. There are also lots of places to take surfing lessons around the Cloud 9 area, but most of them are in nearby Jacking Horse, which has more beginner-friendly waves.
Beginners can also find easier places to practice and learn in other areas like Little Pony, which is recommended for long boarders, and Guiuan, which is about 15 minutes away from the main tourist town of General Luna. Another option is the surfing area of Quicksilver, which is also very close to Cloud 9 and offers easy waves near the shore. If you're more experienced and want a challenge, Bumee, Daku Island, and Cemetery (named for being close to the local cemetery and not because it's dangerous) are also great for improving your skills. Pros can catch waves at Tuason Point, which is close to Cloud 9, and Pacifico, which is about an hour by motorbike from General Luna. There are lots of places to rent surfboards around the island, as well as boat and motorbike rental companies if you want to hit several surfing areas during your trip without lugging a ton of gear. Just be sure to plan ahead and check out the local surf forecast wherever you go.
Other things to do on Siargao for foodies and nature lovers
You don't have to be a surfer to appreciate Siargao. If you want to take a day trip from General Luna, Sugba Lagoon is one of the most popular non-surfing attractions in Siargao. Visitors can book boat tours to the main pontoon house in the lagoon where you can eat and rent equipment to use at the lagoon for the day. Otherwise, it's a tranquil place to go swimming and enjoy the day in the sun. Plus, the island has so much natural beauty, especially at sites like Sohoton Cove National Park and the Magpupungko Rock Formation Pools. You can also hire a boat to go island hopping to Daku, Naked Island, and Guyam if you want to find the best snorkeling. Keep in mind that these places might be a little crowded compared to more remote snorkeling lagoons in the Philippines.
The food scene of Siargao is also eclectic and delicious. Naturally, you'll find tons of excellent places to eat fresh seafood, particularly in General Luna. Tourism Road, the main business area in General Luna, has a ton of establishments to choose from, no matter what you're craving. But one of the most recommended restaurants for both tourists and locals is Kermit, a resort and Italian eatery known for its pizza. Of course, be sure to enjoy some of the local spots that serve classic Filipino dishes as well. Sweet coconut bread (pan de coco), Filipino beef stew (bulalo), and the local kinilaw ceviche are just some of the many delicacies to try on Siargao.