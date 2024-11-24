The Tropical Island That's A Surfer's Paradise And Best Known As The 'Bali Of The Philippines'

Siargao's friendly people, excellent food, and natural beauty make it one of the best islands to live on, let alone visit. This is particularly true if you're a surfer. The most popular surfing location is Cloud 9, which is known for its incredible waves that are perfect for experienced surfers. The amount of sharp rocks and coral reefs makes it a little too precarious for beginner wave riders, which is why it's generally advised for some surfers to wear helmets. There are also lots of places to take surfing lessons around the Cloud 9 area, but most of them are in nearby Jacking Horse, which has more beginner-friendly waves.

Beginners can also find easier places to practice and learn in other areas like Little Pony, which is recommended for long boarders, and Guiuan, which is about 15 minutes away from the main tourist town of General Luna. Another option is the surfing area of Quicksilver, which is also very close to Cloud 9 and offers easy waves near the shore. If you're more experienced and want a challenge, Bumee, Daku Island, and Cemetery (named for being close to the local cemetery and not because it's dangerous) are also great for improving your skills. Pros can catch waves at Tuason Point, which is close to Cloud 9, and Pacifico, which is about an hour by motorbike from General Luna. There are lots of places to rent surfboards around the island, as well as boat and motorbike rental companies if you want to hit several surfing areas during your trip without lugging a ton of gear. Just be sure to plan ahead and check out the local surf forecast wherever you go.

