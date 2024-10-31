The 5 Best Remote Lagoons In The Philippines For Snorkeling Adventures, According To Reviews

Thailand remains the most popular destination for international tourists in Southeast Asia thanks to its thriving island nightlife, very affordable prices, and some of the world's best islands for snorkeling. However, other parts of Southeast Asia offer tropical snorkeling adventures and with smaller crowds of tourists, if you know where to look. The Philippines, for instance, welcomed 5.45 million international tourists in 2023. These relatively low numbers don't mean much if you visit Manila, the bustling Philippine capital, and you may not feel the difference in the busier areas of Boracay, Siargao, and Palawan, either.

Still, these beautiful locations are popular for a reason and their established place on the tourist trail should not deter you from visiting. This article will discuss the best snorkeling opportunities both on and off the tourist trail in this beautiful archipelago nation of abundant wildlife, crystal waters, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.