The 5 Best Remote Lagoons In The Philippines For Snorkeling Adventures, According To Reviews
Thailand remains the most popular destination for international tourists in Southeast Asia thanks to its thriving island nightlife, very affordable prices, and some of the world's best islands for snorkeling. However, other parts of Southeast Asia offer tropical snorkeling adventures and with smaller crowds of tourists, if you know where to look. The Philippines, for instance, welcomed 5.45 million international tourists in 2023. These relatively low numbers don't mean much if you visit Manila, the bustling Philippine capital, and you may not feel the difference in the busier areas of Boracay, Siargao, and Palawan, either.
Still, these beautiful locations are popular for a reason and their established place on the tourist trail should not deter you from visiting. This article will discuss the best snorkeling opportunities both on and off the tourist trail in this beautiful archipelago nation of abundant wildlife, crystal waters, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Sohoton Cove
Sohoton Cove is nestled in Bucas Grande island on the country's east coast. The waters here are a stunning azure color and they continue for miles around dozens of craggy, lush islets. Google reviewers describe the area as one of the highlights of the Philippines owing to the wonderful tropical landscape with verdant hills, swooping bats, and spotted jellyfish.
One of the best snorkeling areas is the jellyfish sanctuary a very short boat ride away from Sohoton Cove. During the peak season in April, May, and June, scores of stingless jellyfish float near the surface. Many reviewers reported fear that quickly gave way to a peaceful, relaxing sense of wonder.
Tours are available from the Sohoton Cove Tourist Information Center. For ₱2500 (roughly $44), visitors will tour the area by boat and experience jellyfish, cliff jumping, and an enchanting luminescent cave with dramatic stalactites protruding towards you.
Big Lagoon
Located on the island of Miniloc in Bacuit Bay near El Nido, the Big Lagoon is perhaps the ultimate tropical paradise. Befitting its name, the lagoon has a bit of everything you'd expect, including boating, kayaking, and snorkeling. Hundreds of species of fish live among the coral reefs of the Big Lagoon, including jackfish.
Further snorkeling opportunities are available at the nearby Small Lagoon to the north, Shimizu Island to the south, and Entalula Beach to the southeast, which ranks among the best beaches in the world. Many reviewers highlight Shimizu as a particularly good snorkeling spot; hours can pass quickly here, amongst all the fascinating creatures and engrossing beauty. One Trip Advisor traveler wrote: "Being here, you want to get lost in the view of this place. It's a dreamy place. The blueness of the water makes one feel in a supernatural place. When you came here you felt like you were in heaven."
Linapacan Island
Northeast of Miniloc and El Nido is Linapacan Island, one of Palawan's hidden gems. The small tourist camp is on Linapacan's west coast and is pretty wild. Forget asking for the Wi-Fi password here — there's barely even electricity, according to some reviews. You won't find any of the Philippines' stunning Airbnb rentals here, either. On Linapacan, visitors stay in beach huts by the lapping waves under the awesome setting sun. Expect a smaller crowd on Linapacan — the lack of infrastructure deters some tourists but absolutely invites those who want a remote island experience.
Reviewers report that the snorkeling at Linapacan is not just the best in the immediate area but some of the best along the entire island of Palawan. The water is stunningly clear and teeming with coral reefs and schools of fish. For perhaps the very best snorkeling in and around Linapacan, visit the reefs off Calibangbangan Island, located a short boat ride west.
Balabac
Off the southern end of Palawan are the Balabac islands. Like much of the region, there are no luxury tours here. Instead, there is hardy island life set against an incredible backdrop of turquoise waters and sand that glows white in the noon sunlight. The best way to experience the area's snorkeling opportunities is to go on an island-hopping boat tour.
Stops include the Nasubata Reef, where you'll find colonies of small fish darting amongst jagged coral and a few surprises like the curious chocolate chip starfish. There is further spectacle at the nearby Onok Island, which was largely unknown until a National Geographic feature in 2011. Fortunately, Onok remains off the main tourist path owing to the lengthy journey to get there. If you make the trip, expect sea turtles, eagle rays, and nothing less than the proverbial tropical paradise.
"I cried when I got to this island," reads one Tripadvisor review, "you will be in great awe when you step into this island... I swear, it will change your life!"
Coron
Coron Island is at the northeastern tip of Palawan Island and is perhaps best known for the Twin Lagoon, which is suited for boating, kayaking, and swimming. The crowds are thick but they can be avoided if you time it right. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote of a "magical" experience swimming from lagoon to lagoon.
Snorkeling is possible at the Twin Lagoon but not ideal owing to the cloudy water. Instead, head west to the Smith Coral Garden, where you will find abundant life including clownfish, turtles, and sea slugs in shallow waters that are perfect for beginners and children.
Other snorkeling spots on Coron include Baracuda Lake, which has deep, clear water. Wildlife is not as abundant as in the Smith Coral Garden, but Baracuda's clarity and rocky formations make for invigorating snorkeling all the same. "Fantastic snorkeling and diving in Barracuda Lake!" wrote one Tripadvisor traveler, "I just loved exploring the rock formations, playing with the catfish and shrimps and feeling the thermocline!
Methodology
We selected the lagoons, beaches and snorkeling spots according to a mix of beauty, authenticity, popularity, and infrastructure. Outside of our personal experiences in Southeast Asia, we also consulted dozens of travel reviews on Tripadvisor and elsewhere that presented balanced perspectives on the size, features, and reputation of each location. This gave us a greater idea of where to find the awesome natural scenery, genuine cultural exchanges, and a touch of tropical seclusion. Consequently, our guide should appeal to both those want an easy-going beach break and others willing to forego comfort and ease for an adventure off the beaten track.