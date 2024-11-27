You Can Star Gaze From A Secluded Desert Hot Springs On The Loneliest Road In America

When it comes to taking off on the great American road trip, there are so many possibilities to choose from. After all, the United States is a massive country made up of stunning, diverse landscapes. This is all crisscrossed by a spider web of interstates, two-lane highways, and country roads, making it the perfect place to explore by car.

Perhaps no other state is more suited for automobile-based journeys than Nevada. Home to mountains, desert, and impossibly wide-open spaces, this large Southwestern state seduces road-trippers from around the country and beyond. There is just something about Nevada's vast, eerie, otherworldly landscape that makes it an irresistible destination for anyone keen to get behind the wheel and see what's out there.

All of the history, wonder, and strangeness that makes Nevada such a great driving state can be found on Highway 50. Dubbed the "America's Loneliest Road," this iconic drive heads through the state's heart, from the border with California to the Utah state line. Following the old route of the Pony Express, Highway 50 passes through rugged mountains, dusty old mining towns, and plenty of open country that — once the sun sets — sits under a shimmering night sky entirely unmarred by light pollution. This is especially true at Spencer Hot Springs, a natural spring far out in the desert where the heavens come alive at night.