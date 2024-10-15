A Secret Sandy Windswept Nebraska Road Is One Of The Most Beautiful In America
Smack dab in the middle of the country, Nebraska is a state typically associated with agriculture and college football rather than arresting natural scenery. It sees so few tourists that its tourism commission launched the cheeky state slogan, "Nebraska, honestly it's not for everyone." However, those who overlook the Cornhusker State are missing out, as Nebraska contains splendors in the forms of mellow, sweeping grasslands and impossibly wide skies. Perhaps best of all are the Sandhills, a region of grass-covered dunes that roll through the north-central part of the state.
The Sandhills cover over 21,000 square miles and are best explored by car. The Sandhills Scenic Byway is the perfect way to see into this peaceful slice of America. Following Nebraska Highway 2 through a hauntingly empty landscape, this route cuts through the heart of Sandhill country, passing through ranch land, nature, and historic towns.
While you can do the drive in one go, it's best to stop along the way to really grasp what the region has to offer. This includes forest hiking and camping, river canoeing, folk art, and some of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. The Sandhills Scenic Byway is a lens into a very unique and beautiful place, with many sublime, understated natural gems.
One of the loneliest roads in America
The Sandhills Scenic Byway runs for 272 miles between the town of Grand Island in the east and Alliance in the west. Before you set off, check out the nearby Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center. Situated along the Platte River, the center provides information about 500,000 sandhill cranes, which migrate through the area every March, an event that draws birders from around the world. Although Nebraska has one of the best zoos in America, the attached 10,000-acre reserve is arguably a better place to take in wildlife. It is home to a small herd of bison, and if you're lucky you may be able to spot some river otters frolicking on the bank.
The town of Broken Bow makes for a terrific first stop. This little burg offers plenty of Midwestern charm as well as great accommodations at the historic Arrow Hotel. While you're there, soak up some local history at the Custer Country Museum, and then knock back a pint of locally produced suds at the Kinkaider Brewing Co. To learn more about the region and the road you're driving, drop by the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway Visitor's Center, which occupies a quaint red barn building right on the side of the highway. Admission is free, but it's only open May through September.
One pleasure of a great American road trip is pulling off at kitschy, roadside folk art sites. Carhenge, near the town of Alliance, is certainly one of the most audacious. The brainchild of artist Jim Reinders, Carhenge is a to-scale replica of England's Stonehenge, built with full-sized automobiles instead of stones.
Sweet nature among the cattle ranches
While the towns and attractions are a pleasant diversion, nature is the star of the show in Sandhill country. The Nebraska National Forest at Halsey is an oasis of trees within a sea of grass. One of two national forest areas in the state, this 20,000-acre plot of trees was planted as an experiment in 1902 by botanist Charles Bessey. It is open for hiking, cycling, horseback riding, and camping.
Despite its relative aridity, the Sandhill region is blessed with several channels of water, including the Dismal and Middle Loup rivers. Chief among these is the Niobrara River, a major tributary of the mighty Missouri, whose gently flowing waters make it one of the best Midwest rivers for tubing, canoeing, and kayaking. Much of this river is federally protected, which has helped it remain relatively unspoiled. Fly-fishermen flock from around the region on the quest for trophy trout. The watershed also draws many avian species, making it a birdwatching hot spot.