A Secret Sandy Windswept Nebraska Road Is One Of The Most Beautiful In America

Smack dab in the middle of the country, Nebraska is a state typically associated with agriculture and college football rather than arresting natural scenery. It sees so few tourists that its tourism commission launched the cheeky state slogan, "Nebraska, honestly it's not for everyone." However, those who overlook the Cornhusker State are missing out, as Nebraska contains splendors in the forms of mellow, sweeping grasslands and impossibly wide skies. Perhaps best of all are the Sandhills, a region of grass-covered dunes that roll through the north-central part of the state.

Advertisement

The Sandhills cover over 21,000 square miles and are best explored by car. The Sandhills Scenic Byway is the perfect way to see into this peaceful slice of America. Following Nebraska Highway 2 through a hauntingly empty landscape, this route cuts through the heart of Sandhill country, passing through ranch land, nature, and historic towns.

While you can do the drive in one go, it's best to stop along the way to really grasp what the region has to offer. This includes forest hiking and camping, river canoeing, folk art, and some of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. The Sandhills Scenic Byway is a lens into a very unique and beautiful place, with many sublime, understated natural gems.

Advertisement