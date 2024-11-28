Dangerous Sand Flies Are Now In Some Warm Destinations In America - Here's How To Avoid Them

Nothing ruins a nice day outdoors quite like a bug bite, or several, and these little irritations can be even more concerning when they come from an insect you're less familiar with. Mosquitoes are annoying, sure, but it's often more alarming to see a bite mark or a tiny perpetrator that you don't recognize at all. And with sand flies now becoming more prevalent in North America, folks in several different parts of the country are having that issue.

Not to be confused with sand fleas, which can be dangerous in their own ways, sand flies are tiny bugs that have historically popped up in tropical climates. However, over the past couple years, they've become more common in certain regions of the United States, especially Texas and Florida. Certain varieties have even been found up in Ohio. While there are many different kinds of sand flies, and not all are huge causes for concern, worry has arisen around the dangerous Leishmania parasite that they can carry. According to the World Health Organization, over 90 species of sand fly can act as hosts for Leishmania parasites, which can cause a set of potentially fatal diseases in humans known as leishmaniasis.

It all sounds kind of scary, but there are many ways to prevent contact with sand flies and treat leishmaniasis in the worst-case scenario. Here's what you should know.