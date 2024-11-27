The Unsettling Reason You May Want To Avoid Using The Drinking Glasses In Your Hotel Room

You may already be aware that hotels can have some germy spots. If you aren't, here's something pretty sobering. A 2012 study by Katie Kirsch from the University of Houston found that 81% of hotel surfaces have fecal bacteria on them (via Scientific American). While TV remotes and light switches are some of the grossest spots in hotel rooms, that isn't all. One thing you should avoid if you're trying not to get sick is drinking from hotel glasses.

In an undercover investigation done in 2009 by ABC15, drinking glasses were dirty at 11 out of 15 American hotels. To be fair, even if they've been cleaned, toilet flushing can spread bacteria, and the bathroom is where you'll often find those hotel glasses. Kelly Reynolds, a germ expert and associate professor of environmental health at the University of Arizona, told Time, "When you flush the toilet, the viruses and the feces do get spread throughout the walls of the toilet, the flush handle, and the walls of the bathroom."

Even if you have a glass and you don't leave it in another room, it may not have been cleaned in the first place or cleaned incorrectly. After all, if a hotel doesn't have an on-site restaurant (with cups, dishwashers, and the like), how are the glasses getting cleaned? One person on Reddit said they took a job cleaning hotel rooms and revealed, "The girl who was training me used a sponge to clean the inside of the toilet, then used that same sponge to clean the glasses." When questioned, this person said it was clean because they used soap.