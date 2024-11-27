The Perfect Day Trip To Escape NYC's Bustle Is An Under-The-Radar Charming Waterfront Town

Resting quietly on the North Shore of Long Island, Oyster Bay is just a 90 minute train ride from Manhattan, making it an easy day trip from the city. Stepping onto its peaceful shores, you'll find a town brimming with rural and historic charm. Formerly home to President Theodore Roosevelt, the town proudly boasts a number of historical sites you can visit, including Roosevelt's summer house, Sagamore Hill. Preserved by the National Park Service, the 1885 Queen Anne-style home is open for the public to explore, featuring period-decorated rooms displaying artifacts from the former president's life, and 83 acres of surrounding meadows, marshlands, and trails. Tours of the house are offered for $15 from Thursday to Sunday, running between 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you're interested in checking out another historic spot surrounded by natural beauty, head to the Planting Fields Arboretum. Once home to English businessman W.R. Coe, the Tudor revival estate sits on over 400 acres of rolling hills, fragrant flower gardens, and woodland paths. You can wander the grounds daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and take a tour of the house for $10 from Friday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.