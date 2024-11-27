The Perfect Day Trip To Escape NYC's Bustle Is An Under-The-Radar Charming Waterfront Town
New York City is full of wonders. From the most filmed location in the world, Central Park, to the underrated neighborhood full of history and soul food, Harlem, there are endless places to explore on the island of Manhattan and its boroughs. However, if you're yearning for a lively Empire State destination, and would rather skip the tourist traps in Times Square, the charming waterfront town of Oyster Bay is a convenient day trip away from the city.
Boasting a walkable downtown with charming shops and eateries, beautiful beaches, and historic sites, the bayside locale even has Billy Joel's stamp of approval. The "New York State of Mind" singer owns a modest $33 million estate in town with a sweeping view of the water, and a private motorcycle collection display at a local cycle shop. If you, too, are in a New York state of mind but crave a peaceful waterfront getaway, Oyster Bay is calling your name.
Historic and natural beauty
Resting quietly on the North Shore of Long Island, Oyster Bay is just a 90 minute train ride from Manhattan, making it an easy day trip from the city. Stepping onto its peaceful shores, you'll find a town brimming with rural and historic charm. Formerly home to President Theodore Roosevelt, the town proudly boasts a number of historical sites you can visit, including Roosevelt's summer house, Sagamore Hill. Preserved by the National Park Service, the 1885 Queen Anne-style home is open for the public to explore, featuring period-decorated rooms displaying artifacts from the former president's life, and 83 acres of surrounding meadows, marshlands, and trails. Tours of the house are offered for $15 from Thursday to Sunday, running between 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If you're interested in checking out another historic spot surrounded by natural beauty, head to the Planting Fields Arboretum. Once home to English businessman W.R. Coe, the Tudor revival estate sits on over 400 acres of rolling hills, fragrant flower gardens, and woodland paths. You can wander the grounds daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and take a tour of the house for $10 from Friday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Vibrant downtown shopping and dining
With a small but mighty downtown, Oyster Bay boasts eclectic restaurant and shopping scenes. Head down Audrey Ave where you'll encounter gems like Theodore's Books, an independent bookstore selling everything from classics to bestsellers. Also check out the Hive Market & Gallery, a local spot buzzing with one-of-kind art. If you love to thrift, dive into a treasure trove of collectibles and vintage items at Hope for Long Island Thrift Store.
When you're hungry, choose from sophisticated eateries like 2 Spring, serving contemporary American cuisine and specialty cocktails, or the seafood-faring Wild Honey. For something low key, duck into the Oyster Bay Brewing Co., where you'll find dozens of beers on tap and classic bar food. Similarly, you can visit Teddy's Bully Bar for draft beer, craft cocktails, and hearty pub grub. Call it a night by checking into the boutique-style Inn at Fox Hollow, or live in Long Island luxury at the historic Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate.