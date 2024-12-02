One Of The West Coast's Largest Art Galleries Is Like A Unique Shopping Mall For Craft Lovers

Though it might boast one of the most famous beaches in the world, Santa Monica is so much more than just sun and sand. From the always bustling Third Street Promenade to eclectic boutiques on Montana Avenue, the city is also a great place to get your shopping on. Add in the culinary hotspots, trippy psychedelic experiences, and loads of cute coffee shops, and you have a covetable destination doused in creativity and culture. Whether you're craving art, an amazing meal, or just a really good workout, Santa Monica has it all covered.

Tucked just a 10-minute drive from the shoreline lies Bergamot Station, a creative oasis in an otherwise bustling part of town. What was once a historic railway station is now a sprawling art complex and one of the West Coast's largest destinations to experience art and culture. With nearly 30 galleries and creative spaces, this one-of-a-kind hub gives off the vibes of a unique marketplace (or mall, even), offering a diverse mix of contemporary art, cool shopping, and cultural experiences. It's the perfect place to spend an afternoon soaking up new sources of inspiration.