You'll Feel Like You're In The Maldives At The Best Sandbars In America

Sandbars form through a variety of natural processes at work but the simple fact is that they are hypnotic formations in the water. A wispy curl of sand, some markedly larger than others, magically appears at certain times of the day, only to disappear a few hours later. Other sandbars remain submerged, but let visitors stand up in water far from the shore. And some sandbars are permanent, less ephemeral, established in the middle of the sea like a stray flock member. Even more exciting than seeing a sandbar is to visit one, to stand on its surface, sometimes just inches above or below sea level, with water all around.

That sense of intimate connection to the sea while being on land — only just — is something that visitors to the Maldives know all too well. After all, the Indian Ocean island nation is low-lying, with the highest point in the country being about 8 feet above sea level, which allows it to have some sensational beach villas making Maldives even more magical. Sandbars and sandbanks are found all over its islands, like magical realms marooned in the sea. But you don't need to travel to the Indian Ocean to find dreamy sandbars that can make you feel like you are walking on water. In the U.S., there are a number of sandbars that are easy to visit, similar to the Maldives. Better yet, you won't have to deal with jet lag. Using blogs and official tourism websites, we've found the best of them.