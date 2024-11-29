The Little Pennsylvania City That Reinvented Itself As America's Thriving 'Christmas Capital'
Deck the halls and book the flights — 'tis the season for an amazing holiday vacation. While you can opt for a gorgeous island getaway, or a big city adventure, there's nothing like a snow-kissed Christmas in a small town to get you in the holiday spirit. What better place to ring in the season than the 'Christmas Capital' of America?
Tucked into the heart of eastern Pennsylvania, north of Philadelphia (one of America's most underrated cities), is the little town o' Bethlehem, which transforms into a Christmas wonderland each holiday season. With the nickname 'Christmas City,' its formal name is no coincidence. On Christmas Eve 1741, the town was officially named Bethlehem. Nowadays, at that same time of year, you'll find a town brimming with festivities from German-inspired Christmas markets to magical horse-drawn carriage rides. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas in a Hallmark-style town, charter a sleigh to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Christmastime in the city of Bethlehem
You'll know you've made it to Bethlehem when you see a large, lighted star twinkling from a mountaintop over the city. In this Yuletide-loving town you'll find an abundance of holiday activities, including the Christkindlmarkt, a traditional German-style market that has been recognized as one of the best Christmas markets in the U.S. Let the sounds of Christmas carolers serenade you as you browse booths filled with handmade treasures, ornaments, antiques, and local food and drinks. The market is free to attend and runs Friday through Sunday from mid-November to late-December.
Aside from the Christkindlmarkt, you can head to Bethlehem's two central downtown areas. Visit Main Street on the Northside, which transforms into the Christmas City Village, an open-air market comprised of holiday-themed huts, during the six weeks leading up to Christmas. On the Southside, you can walk the festive Southside Christmas Tree Trail, an annual tree-decorating competition among local businesses. It kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony on the last Saturday of November. If you want to experience the town the old fashioned way, you can buy tickets for a horse-drawn carriage ride and enjoy the tinkle of silver bells and the rhythmic clip-clop of hooves as you take in the sights.
Holiday spirits and Bethlehem inns
If you're looking to sip holiday spirits, travel down one of the Historic Bethlehem Holiday Cocktail Trails. You can choose the Red, Green, Silver, or Gold Trail, each which feature a variety of local businesses pouring holiday cocktail samples.
Whether it's the most wonderful time of year, or any other time of year, Bethlehem boasts an array of dining options to bring you tidings of comfort and joy. Get cozy at Joe's Tavern, a quintessential small-town bar and grill serving classic pub grub and craft beer, or feast on your favorite comfort food at Billy's Downtown Diner. If you're craving a side of Christmas cheer with your entree, head to the Sun Inn Tavern, which hosts Santa Claus photo ops and Christmas movie nights during the month of December. Check out the events calendar for more details.
When you're ready for a silent night, there's plenty of room at Bethlehem's inns. Check into the Historic Hotel Bethlehem for an elegant stay accented by rich colonial history, award-winning dining services, and luxurious suites. If you're looking for something on the modest side, the nearby Hyatt Place Bethlehem offers comfortable accommodations within short walking distance to downtown and its festivities.