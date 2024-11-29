The Little Pennsylvania City That Reinvented Itself As America's Thriving 'Christmas Capital'

You'll know you've made it to Bethlehem when you see a large, lighted star twinkling from a mountaintop over the city. In this Yuletide-loving town you'll find an abundance of holiday activities, including the Christkindlmarkt, a traditional German-style market that has been recognized as one of the best Christmas markets in the U.S. Let the sounds of Christmas carolers serenade you as you browse booths filled with handmade treasures, ornaments, antiques, and local food and drinks. The market is free to attend and runs Friday through Sunday from mid-November to late-December.

Aside from the Christkindlmarkt, you can head to Bethlehem's two central downtown areas. Visit Main Street on the Northside, which transforms into the Christmas City Village, an open-air market comprised of holiday-themed huts, during the six weeks leading up to Christmas. On the Southside, you can walk the festive Southside Christmas Tree Trail, an annual tree-decorating competition among local businesses. It kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony on the last Saturday of November. If you want to experience the town the old fashioned way, you can buy tickets for a horse-drawn carriage ride and enjoy the tinkle of silver bells and the rhythmic clip-clop of hooves as you take in the sights.