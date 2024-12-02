Central America's Tropical Paradise Country Boasts One Of The Lowest Costs Of Living In The World

Panama is famous for many different things — the Panama Canal, its diverse cultural heritage, an incredibly rich biodiversity (tripling that of North America and Europe combined), and its unique geography allowing you to glimpse both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans at the same time. But it's also one of the countries with the lowest cost of living in the world.

With the combined cost of food, housing, and transportation being much more affordable than that of countries like the United States, for example, this tropical paradise has become a favorite relocation destination for expats. Numbeo lists Panama with a 43.60 cost of living index, while that of the U.S. is listed as 65.78. The difference is fairly reasonable.

Many expats also mention that "it's easy to move to Panama as a foreigner and find ample and affordable housing." Of course, the final cost of living in Panama will greatly depend on the city and region of your choice as well as on your lifestyle.