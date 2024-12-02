Hawaii's Most Famous Beautiful Black Sand Beach Is Also A Sanctuary For Endangered Sea Turtles

The Hawaiian archipelago is blessed with rare stretches of black sand beaches, a spectacular phenomenon created when hot basaltic lava meets the ocean. One of the most famous, and remote, black sand coves is located on the southeastern coast of the Big Island, a short drive from Nā'ālehu, America's southernmost town.

Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach is one of Hawaii's best beaches, and it's not only renowned for its powder-soft black shoreline lined by swaying coconut palms, but also its beloved inhabitants. Critically endangered hawksbill sea turtles and green sea turtles frequently swim out of the ocean to bask in the sun on the shore, and sometimes Hawaiian monk seals can be spotted too.

Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach is located about a two-hour drive from Kona International Airport, but it's well worth the drive. Since the beach is just a 20-minute drive from Volcanoes National Park, you can combine the two on a Hawaiian road trip adventure. The beach is also very popular and can get busy, so it is best to avoid crowds by visiting early in the morning or around dusk. Though there's lots to do on the Big Island of Hawaii, a visit to Punalu'u is a truly memorable Hawaiian experience and is not to be missed.