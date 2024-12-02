Hawaii's Most Famous Beautiful Black Sand Beach Is Also A Sanctuary For Endangered Sea Turtles
The Hawaiian archipelago is blessed with rare stretches of black sand beaches, a spectacular phenomenon created when hot basaltic lava meets the ocean. One of the most famous, and remote, black sand coves is located on the southeastern coast of the Big Island, a short drive from Nā'ālehu, America's southernmost town.
Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach is one of Hawaii's best beaches, and it's not only renowned for its powder-soft black shoreline lined by swaying coconut palms, but also its beloved inhabitants. Critically endangered hawksbill sea turtles and green sea turtles frequently swim out of the ocean to bask in the sun on the shore, and sometimes Hawaiian monk seals can be spotted too.
Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach is located about a two-hour drive from Kona International Airport, but it's well worth the drive. Since the beach is just a 20-minute drive from Volcanoes National Park, you can combine the two on a Hawaiian road trip adventure. The beach is also very popular and can get busy, so it is best to avoid crowds by visiting early in the morning or around dusk. Though there's lots to do on the Big Island of Hawaii, a visit to Punalu'u is a truly memorable Hawaiian experience and is not to be missed.
Visiting Punalu'u Black Sand Beach
Punalu'u, which means "spring dived for" in the Hawaiian language, has been an important Hawaiian beach for centuries. The surrounding bay boasts underground freshwater springs that ancient Hawaiians would dive into to retrieve fresh water. Along the beach are tide pools and freshwater ponds that are also a joy to explore, especially for children. However, the main draw here is observing the large sea turtles that sunbathe on the sand. It's important to know that according to Hawaiian law, these endangered marine reptiles cannot be touched, disturbed, or fed, and visitors should stay at least 10 feet away from them and their nests.
"The black sands of Punalu'u may have been the highlight of our one-day visit to the Big Island," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "An area of the beach was set aside for green sea turtles with half a dozen or more basking on the beach or bobbing in and out of the tide pools at the water's edge." Visitors should be advised, though, that due to the rarity of black sand, it is illegal to remove any sand from the beach.
Enjoy the perfect beach day at the popular black sand cove, which offers picnic tables, snack stands, and restroom facilities. While the shoreline offers plenty of activities, the waves can be very rough, with possible riptides. However, if the swells are calm, there is excellent snorkeling off the coast. After your beach day, stop at the nearby Punalu'u Bake Shop, the most visited bakery in Hawaii, to pick up its famous pillowy sweet bread.