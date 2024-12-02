Nestled In New Hampshire's White Mountains Is A Town That's Both A Shopping Hub And Outdoor Haven
Tucked away near New Hampshire's White Mountains and between local landmarks like North America's first aerial tramway and the magical Santa's Village, a gorgeous small town calls to travelers. This destination of just around 6,000 people is known as Littleton. Home to the world's longest candy counter and a statue of one of fiction's most cheerful characters, Littleton is a whimsical and wonderful vacation spot for adventurers of all ages.
Excellent for everything from window shopping to outdoor recreation, Littleton offers exciting opportunities for visitors of all ages. Here, art appreciators can peruse works by local artists, skiers can visit America's oldest ski shop, and hikers can get a bird's-eye view on nearby trails. These fun outings are merely the tip of the iceberg for visitors. Dive in and see what else Littleton has in store with this inside scoop on the region's best shops, trails, views, and outdoor activities.
Shop until you drop in downtown Littleton
For superb shopping, look no further than Main Street Littleton. Cute boutiques and curio shops line this thoroughfare, and nearby restaurants and cafes give shoppers plenty of places to stop and refuel. Start your shopping trip at Lahout's Summit Shop, or head down to Union Street and see the brand's original location. Lahout's is America's oldest ski shop, and many view it as a local landmark.
After scoping out the gear at Lahout's, walk next door to Baba Yaga, a colorful and stylish art shop selling unique stickers, prints, accessories, and gifts. Across the street, crafters can explore Sew Far North Quilting Studio. Other notable Littleton shopping destinations include Little Village Toy & Book Shop, Purple Peacock, and Bella Funk Boutique. Little Village will delight young travelers with fun window displays and a fantastic collection of toys and trinkets. At Purple Peacock, antiquers can hunt for a hidden gem. Meanwhile, Bella Funk Boutique is excellent for stylish jetsetters seeking a cute new jacket or sweater.
See what makes Littleton an outdoorsy oasis
Discover one of Littleton's most charming outdoor attractions just steps away from Main Street. Behind Purple Peacock and Little Village Toy & Book Shop, travelers will find the Riverwalk Covered Bridge. This adorable walkway stretches across the picturesque Ammonoosuc River. Enjoy the waterfront scenery while you stroll across the bridge, or pack up your gear for a day of fishing on the river. Brown trout and rainbow trout are plentiful in the Ammonoosuc River.
Not into fishing? Try paddling on the Ammonoosuc River. Local outfitters like North Country Kayak offer kayak rentals and guided tours of nearby waterways. If you prefer to stay on land while appreciating the great outdoors, the 19-mile Ammonoosuc Rail Trail lets you admire river views while hiking, cycling, horseback riding, or snowshoeing. For an extra thrilling excursion, book an ATV or snowmobile tour along the trail.
Before you leave Littleton, experience the town's best hike on the Kilburn Crags Trail. Less than two miles long round-trip, this trail brings hikers to an elevation of 1,300 feet. At the top of the trail, visitors will discover incredible views of the town they've spent their vacation exploring. While nearby New Hampshire landmarks like Franconia Notch State Park earn a lot of attention for stunning scenery, this hike shows why Littleton deserves its own day or weekend trip.