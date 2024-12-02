Nestled In New Hampshire's White Mountains Is A Town That's Both A Shopping Hub And Outdoor Haven

Tucked away near New Hampshire's White Mountains and between local landmarks like North America's first aerial tramway and the magical Santa's Village, a gorgeous small town calls to travelers. This destination of just around 6,000 people is known as Littleton. Home to the world's longest candy counter and a statue of one of fiction's most cheerful characters, Littleton is a whimsical and wonderful vacation spot for adventurers of all ages.

Excellent for everything from window shopping to outdoor recreation, Littleton offers exciting opportunities for visitors of all ages. Here, art appreciators can peruse works by local artists, skiers can visit America's oldest ski shop, and hikers can get a bird's-eye view on nearby trails. These fun outings are merely the tip of the iceberg for visitors. Dive in and see what else Littleton has in store with this inside scoop on the region's best shops, trails, views, and outdoor activities.