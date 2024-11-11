A Family-Owned Theme Park In New Hampshire Is A Magical Hidden Gem Of The Holiday Season

New Hampshire is a quaint state, full of all sorts of adventures perfect to explore at any time of the year. However, there's one location in particular that is a must-visit if you're wanting to feel the Christmas spirit. For those seeking a family-friendly adventure to get everyone in the mood for the holidays, Santa's Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire is the place to go. Located amongst the mountains of this small state, it is sure to keep you and your family entertained during your visit.

It's not the only one in New Hampshire, as there's another amusement park on the shores of a lake where old-time charm meets thrilling rides. However, if you want to get into the Christmas or winter holiday mood at any time of the year, then Santa's Village is perfect to get you excited for the season. It's open for a large part of the year, not just around the holidays, so if you are desperate to have a Christmas in July, or in almost any other month, a quick trip to New Hampshire could be exactly what you need. During the peak months, from June to August, the park is open daily, and not just on weekends like during the rest of their season. Though Santa's Village is made to be a Christmas park, it does events for other major holidays, including Halloween. This park also has a long history. It's been owned by the same family for four generations, over 70 years, and is dedicated to bringing joy and happiness to everyone who visits.

[Featured image by Jeremy Thompson via flickr | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]