A Family-Owned Theme Park In New Hampshire Is A Magical Hidden Gem Of The Holiday Season
New Hampshire is a quaint state, full of all sorts of adventures perfect to explore at any time of the year. However, there's one location in particular that is a must-visit if you're wanting to feel the Christmas spirit. For those seeking a family-friendly adventure to get everyone in the mood for the holidays, Santa's Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire is the place to go. Located amongst the mountains of this small state, it is sure to keep you and your family entertained during your visit.
It's not the only one in New Hampshire, as there's another amusement park on the shores of a lake where old-time charm meets thrilling rides. However, if you want to get into the Christmas or winter holiday mood at any time of the year, then Santa's Village is perfect to get you excited for the season. It's open for a large part of the year, not just around the holidays, so if you are desperate to have a Christmas in July, or in almost any other month, a quick trip to New Hampshire could be exactly what you need. During the peak months, from June to August, the park is open daily, and not just on weekends like during the rest of their season. Though Santa's Village is made to be a Christmas park, it does events for other major holidays, including Halloween. This park also has a long history. It's been owned by the same family for four generations, over 70 years, and is dedicated to bringing joy and happiness to everyone who visits.
[Featured image by Jeremy Thompson via flickr | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]
What to do at Santa's Village
Santa's Village opens in May and keeps going until the end of the holiday season in December. It's the perfect adventure for the whole family and there are plenty of buildings to explore, like a fire station, blacksmith shop, chapel, and Elf University. Families also have a chance to see Santa in his home and there's a place to meet the reindeer that work hard to pull the sled on Christmas. Rides dot the park, with options to suit all ages, including cute adventures for toddlers and coasters for those who like a little more thrill. While many of the rides do have height requirements, most are designed to be enjoyed by the whole family. For instance, quite small children (36 inches tall to be exact) can ride on the popular Midnight Flyer Roller Coaster, provided they're attended by someone over the age of 16.
Another great feature of Santa's Village is that it works hard to be accessible for all. There are scooters and wheelchairs available to borrow or rent, and much of the park is wheelchair accessible. Additionally, there are nursing facilities, changing tables (including a universal one), options for those who struggle to wait in lines, and sensory ratings for each ride, as well as a Sensory Guide PDF to help you navigate the park without the risk of sensory overload for yourself or any member of your party who is sensitive to stimuli. There is also a designated pet area, called the Canine Condo, where you can put furry family members to hang out while you're enjoying the park.
What you need to know about visiting Santa's Village
Santa's Village is located in Jefferson, about half an hour's drive from Gorham, the New Hampshire town for endless outdoor thrills in the heart of the White Mountains. Speaking of the White Mountains, they are one of the most romantic mountain regions New England has to offer. Santa's Village is located near Mount Cabot, one of the major peaks.
Before you go, make sure you've purchased your passes. All tickets must be bought ahead of time and online. If you're buying the tickets well in advance, you need to think about snow. New Hampshire is one of the snowiest states, and Jefferson is on the north side, which gets anywhere between 68 to nearly 300 inches of snow a year, falling from October through May. Because of this, it can pay to keep an eye on the weather forecast before booking.
The end of summer or early fall is also an ideal time to visit. Not only are most, if not all, coasters and rides open, but the temperatures are pleasant and there's a lot to do, not just inside the park, but around it too. There are plenty of attractions, beauty spots, and trails to visit in the area, including the White Mountain National Forest, Franconia Notch State Park, Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, and Pondicherry Wildlife Refuge. If you don't mind the snow, then going a bit more into winter can help reduce the crowds, though some rides may be closed when the weather isn't as nice. However, on those days, you can go explore some of the resorts or the Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel to try out dog sledding.