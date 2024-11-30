The Best Thing To Do If You're Caught In A Strike While In Europe, According To Rick Steves

Europeans have a reputation for going on strike. People fight for what they believe in, from increasing the salaries of underpaid workers to fighting unjust legislation. While these strikes are usually safe, they can seem scary. If you don't understand the local language, you might have no clue what's going on. Even if there's nothing to fear, strikes can cause a logistical nightmare, leading to unexpected travel delays or cancellations.

So what should you do if caught in a strike in Europe? Travel expert Rick Steves recommends staying cool, calm, and collected. "The threat of a strike often alarms travelers on a tight itinerary, and many worry about getting stranded because of a strike. But in general, they're nothing to stress about." He explains that most European strikes are announced in advance. With a little research, you can easily readjust plans. However, this might not be necessary since European strikes usually don't last long. As Steves shares, "most last a day or even just several hours."

Unfortunately, the element of surprise can throw anyone for a loop, especially when on unfamiliar soil. If you get caught in the middle of a strike and feel uneasy, walk steadily away and use these tips to not get pickpocketed. But if you want to avoid this situation altogether, it's best to plan ahead — and we have just the tools to help. Read on to learn how to predict and plan for a strike in Europe.