The Best Thing To Do If You're Caught In A Strike While In Europe, According To Rick Steves
Europeans have a reputation for going on strike. People fight for what they believe in, from increasing the salaries of underpaid workers to fighting unjust legislation. While these strikes are usually safe, they can seem scary. If you don't understand the local language, you might have no clue what's going on. Even if there's nothing to fear, strikes can cause a logistical nightmare, leading to unexpected travel delays or cancellations.
So what should you do if caught in a strike in Europe? Travel expert Rick Steves recommends staying cool, calm, and collected. "The threat of a strike often alarms travelers on a tight itinerary, and many worry about getting stranded because of a strike. But in general, they're nothing to stress about." He explains that most European strikes are announced in advance. With a little research, you can easily readjust plans. However, this might not be necessary since European strikes usually don't last long. As Steves shares, "most last a day or even just several hours."
Unfortunately, the element of surprise can throw anyone for a loop, especially when on unfamiliar soil. If you get caught in the middle of a strike and feel uneasy, walk steadily away and use these tips to not get pickpocketed. But if you want to avoid this situation altogether, it's best to plan ahead — and we have just the tools to help. Read on to learn how to predict and plan for a strike in Europe.
How to plan ahead for a strike in Europe
How can you anticipate a strike? Rick Steves has plenty of travel tips that can help. First, he suggests looking online in advance. Strikes often impact local transit services. If you've booked train tickets, check the railway's website and keep your eyes peeled for any automatic emails or text messages regarding strikes.
When already in the country, Steves says to look out for the word "strike" in the local language. Signs may be posted around train stations, museums, or other areas where strikes are commonplace. If you don't understand, take a quick picture and ask a local to translate. Better yet, ask a local if they know of any upcoming demonstrations. If anything, it's a great excuse to strike up a conversation and get a feel for the local community. Regardless of the situation, it's important to know key words in the local language. These essential Italian phrases and these useful Spanish words may come in handy.
Travel agents, hotel staff, and accommodation hosts are also great resources. Shoot them a message before departure, asking about any upcoming strikes. If local attractions are closed, you may need to rearrange your itinerary. And while most strikes are safe, it's a good idea to be aware of any potential threats. Check your country's travel advisories and reach out to local contacts before hopping on that plane.