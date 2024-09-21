Essential Words And Phrases You Should Know Before Visiting Italy

Don't worry: Even if you don't speak Italian fluently, you'll be able to get by on a vacation to Italy just fine. Plenty of people know English, especially in the areas that are most popular with international tourists. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't have a few words of Italian in your back pocket. This is especially true if you want to take part in passeggiata, a local practice Rick Steves has identified as the best and most fun way to communicate with locals. If nothing else, people may feel gratified that you made an effort — even if you mess up the pronunciation or speak using toddler-level language.

Sometimes it's hard to know what words would be most useful. Sure, if you were trying to learn Italian for real and had plenty of time to practice, you could figure out how to say pretty much anything. But these are going to be your emergency words, the simple phrases that have a surprisingly strong conversational lift. Memorize the words on this list, and you'll increase your chances of coming across as polite, friendly, and maybe even a little bit cultured.