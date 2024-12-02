Hawaii's Vibrant Town Is The Ideal Destination For Discovering Local Flavors And Unique Cuisine
When it comes to tropical vacations, Hawaii is about as good as it gets. If you haven't been before, it can be a little overwhelming to know which island or city to visit without a comprehensive Hawaii travel guide.
However, no matter where you go, the blend of modern infrastructure and exotic natural scenery makes the entire archipeliago irresistible. Although each island offers a spectacular travel experience, the Island of Hawaii, the largest in the chain — called the Big Island — stands out. Because of its size, there's a long list of things to do on the Big Island.
Each side of the Big Island is unique. The Kona side stays warm and sunny, while the Hilo side is wet and green. In the northern section of the island is the historic town of Honoka'a, which is so remarkable that it demands a closer look. Here's what you need to know when planning your trip.
Getting to know Honoka'a on the Big Island
While today Honoka'a is a relatively small town (roughly 2,700 people compared to the over 44,000 in Hilo), it used to be the second largest city on the island. The reason for the growth of Honoka'a was the sugar industry. Sugar processing started in 1873 when a man named W. H. Rickard started the Honokaa Sugar Plantation. The town's population peaked in the roaring 1920s. Many of the original buildings still stand today.
What makes Honoka'a's historical status even more remarkable is that much of the land surrounding it was damaged during the destructive tsunami of 1946. Fortunately, new infrastructure built during the 1950s allowed Honoka'a to recover. Another big reason for the town's enduring legacy is that many of the businesses were started by former plantation workers. Since they were connected to the community, they helped each other thrive.
One of the most important historical sites in Honoka'a is the People's Theater, located on the main drag of Mamane Street (part of Honoka'a-Waipi'o Road). The theater was built in 1930 and has delighted audiences for nearly a century. Today, in addition to showing Hollywood blockbusters, the theater hosts local events and celebrations.
What to do when visiting Honoka'a
First, you have to make your way to the Big Island. If you're coming from the mainland, you'll have to fly to Oahu first and then take a smaller flight to either Hilo or Kona. Because Honoka'a is closer to Hilo, you may want to fly there and rent a car to head north.
Once you're in town, you'll notice the eclectic mixture of old and new buildings. Many businesses along the main street exist within original structures. The historic buildings say the year they were established and what the building was used for before. For example, if you get a drink at the Honoka'a Pub, you'll see that it used to be the First Bank of Hilo, built in 1910. Another example is King's Treats, a dessert shop in a building erected in 1925, which used to be owned by a man named M. Fujino.
Sampling local cuisine is one fantastic reason to visit Honoka'a. Because the region was populated over time by immigrants from different countries, the local flavors reflect the area's diversity. One of the oldest operating restaurants is Andrade's Honoka'a Cafe, which has been family operated since 1924. If you want to go shopping, Honoka'a has some incredible boutiques, although you might want to head further north to Hawi, an artsy Hawaiian town at the island's tip.